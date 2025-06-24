Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,992 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,087 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 865 Printer's Number 2010

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - Sponsors

VENKAT, C. WILLIAMS, PIELLI, DOUGHERTY, HILL-EVANS, MADDEN, PROBST, HOWARD, FREEMAN, MARCELL, SANCHEZ, HOHENSTEIN, GUENST, CERRATO, SHUSTERMAN, STEELE, BOROWSKI, KENYATTA, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, RIVERA, STEHR, HANBIDGE, SAMUELSON, GILLEN, INGLIS, T. DAVIS, K.HARRIS, RUSNOCK, SCHEUREN, WEBSTER, GREEN, KHAN

Short Title

An Act amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Educational Assistance Program, further providing for definitions, for eligibility and for recoupment of grant payments; and, in Military Family Education Program, further providing for definitions, for eligibility, for limitations and for recoupment of Military Family Education Program grant payments.

Memo Subject

Ensuring Continuity of the Military Family Education Program

Generated 06/24/2025 11:10 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 865 Printer's Number 2010

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more