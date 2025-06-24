Senate Bill 844 Printer's Number 0922

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - Senate Bill 844 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors FARRY, BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK, KANE, STEFANO, COSTA, BAKER, SAVAL Short Title An Act amending the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.343, No.176), known as The Fiscal Code, in disposition of abandoned and unclaimed property, further providing for claim for property paid or delivered. Memo Subject Upgrading Pennsylvania Money Match: Automatic Return of Unclaimed Property Actions 0922 Referred to FINANCE, June 9, 2025 Reported as committed, June 24, 2025 First consideration, June 24, 2025 Generated 06/24/2025 11:10 PM

