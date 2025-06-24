Senate Bill 782 Printer's Number 0844

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - Senate Bill 782

2025-2026 Regular Session

Short Title

An Act amending Titles 24 (Education) and 71 (State Government) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in membership, contributions and benefits, further providing for termination of annuities; in membership, credited service, classes of service, and eligibility for benefits relating to retirement for State employees and officers, further providing for mandatory and optional membership in the system and participation in the plan; and, in benefits, further providing for termination of annuities.