Senate Bill 782 Printer's Number 0844
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - Senate Bill 782
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
J. WARD, FONTANA, BROWN, COSTA, BAKER, MILLER, YAW, STEFANO, DUSH, CULVER, FARRY
Short Title
An Act amending Titles 24 (Education) and 71 (State Government) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in membership, contributions and benefits, further providing for termination of annuities; in membership, credited service, classes of service, and eligibility for benefits relating to retirement for State employees and officers, further providing for mandatory and optional membership in the system and participation in the plan; and, in benefits, further providing for termination of annuities.
Memo Subject
Return to Service for Part-Time Emergency Medical Service, Police and Fire Instructors
Actions
|0844
|Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, May 27, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 24, 2025
|First consideration, June 24, 2025
