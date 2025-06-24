Submit Release
Senate Bill 782 Printer's Number 0844

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - Senate Bill 782

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

J. WARD, FONTANA, BROWN, COSTA, BAKER, MILLER, YAW, STEFANO, DUSH, CULVER, FARRY

Short Title

An Act amending Titles 24 (Education) and 71 (State Government) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in membership, contributions and benefits, further providing for termination of annuities; in membership, credited service, classes of service, and eligibility for benefits relating to retirement for State employees and officers, further providing for mandatory and optional membership in the system and participation in the plan; and, in benefits, further providing for termination of annuities.

Memo Subject

Return to Service for Part-Time Emergency Medical Service, Police and Fire Instructors

Actions

0844 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, May 27, 2025
Reported as committed, June 24, 2025
First consideration, June 24, 2025

