Senate Bill 784 Printer's Number 0808
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - Senate Bill 784
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK, STEFANO
Short Title
An Act amending Title 62 (Procurement) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for flags made in America.
Memo Subject
Ensuring U.S. and Pennsylvania Flags Procured by the Commonwealth Are Made in America
Actions
|0808
|Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, May 22, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 24, 2025
|First consideration, June 24, 2025
Generated 06/24/2025 11:09 PM
