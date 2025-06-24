Submit Release
Senate Bill 784 Printer's Number 0808

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - Senate Bill 784

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK, STEFANO

Short Title

An Act amending Title 62 (Procurement) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for flags made in America.

Memo Subject

Ensuring U.S. and Pennsylvania Flags Procured by the Commonwealth Are Made in America

Actions

0808 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, May 22, 2025
Reported as committed, June 24, 2025
First consideration, June 24, 2025

