Senate Bill 784 Printer's Number 0808

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - Senate Bill 784 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK, STEFANO Short Title An Act amending Title 62 (Procurement) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, providing for flags made in America. Memo Subject Ensuring U.S. and Pennsylvania Flags Procured by the Commonwealth Are Made in America Actions 0808 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, May 22, 2025 Reported as committed, June 24, 2025 First consideration, June 24, 2025 Generated 06/24/2025 11:09 PM

