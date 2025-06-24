Submit Release
Senate Bill 755 Printer's Number 0941

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - Senate Bill 755

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

HUTCHINSON, J. WARD, PENNYCUICK, ROTHMAN, ARGALL, PHILLIPS-HILL, LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN, VOGEL, STEFANO, DUSH, KEEFER

Short Title

An Act amending the act of November 27, 2019 (P.L.667, No.92), entitled "An act abolishing numerous State authorities, boards, commissions, committees, councils and representatives; and making related repeals," further providing for State authorities, boards, commissions, committees, councils and representatives abolishment; providing for composition of Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, for transfer of duties and for duty of Secretary of the Commonwealth relating to Interstate Rail Passenger Advisory Council Compact; further providing for repeals; and abrogating an executive order.

Memo Subject

Streamlining State Government by Eliminating Inactive Boards, Commissions, Advisory Committees

Actions

0941 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, June 10, 2025
Reported as committed, June 24, 2025
First consideration, June 24, 2025

