Senate Bill 755 Printer's Number 0941

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - Senate Bill 755 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors HUTCHINSON, J. WARD, PENNYCUICK, ROTHMAN, ARGALL, PHILLIPS-HILL, LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN, VOGEL, STEFANO, DUSH, KEEFER Short Title An Act amending the act of November 27, 2019 (P.L.667, No.92), entitled "An act abolishing numerous State authorities, boards, commissions, committees, councils and representatives; and making related repeals," further providing for State authorities, boards, commissions, committees, councils and representatives abolishment; providing for composition of Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, for transfer of duties and for duty of Secretary of the Commonwealth relating to Interstate Rail Passenger Advisory Council Compact; further providing for repeals; and abrogating an executive order. Memo Subject Streamlining State Government by Eliminating Inactive Boards, Commissions, Advisory Committees Actions 0941 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, June 10, 2025 Reported as committed, June 24, 2025 First consideration, June 24, 2025 Generated 06/24/2025 11:09 PM

