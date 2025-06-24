Senate Bill 533 Printer's Number 0519
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - Sponsors
ROBINSON, LANGERHOLC, BOSCOLA, BARTOLOTTA, ROTHMAN, BROOKS, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, HUTCHINSON, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, BROWN, J. WARD, BAKER, STEFANO, MASTRIANO, DUSH, FARRY, GEBHARD
Short Title
An Act amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in hunting and furtaking licenses, further providing for license requirements; and, in special licenses and permits, further providing for regulated hunting grounds permits.
Memo Subject
Disabled Veteran Hunting Event Permits
Generated 06/24/2025 11:09 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.