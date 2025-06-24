Submit Release
Senate Bill 533 Printer's Number 0519

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - Sponsors

ROBINSON, LANGERHOLC, BOSCOLA, BARTOLOTTA, ROTHMAN, BROOKS, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, HUTCHINSON, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, BROWN, J. WARD, BAKER, STEFANO, MASTRIANO, DUSH, FARRY, GEBHARD

Short Title

An Act amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in hunting and furtaking licenses, further providing for license requirements; and, in special licenses and permits, further providing for regulated hunting grounds permits.

Memo Subject

Disabled Veteran Hunting Event Permits

