Senate Bill 478 Printer's Number 0984

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - Senate Bill 478

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

FARRY, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN, TARTAGLIONE, KEARNEY, STEFANO, PISCIOTTANO, COLLETT

Short Title

An Act establishing the Office of Employee Ownership within the Department of Community and Economic Development; establishing the Employee Ownership Advisory Board; establishing the Main Street Employee Ownership Grant Program; and providing technical and financial assistance to employee-owned enterprises.

Memo Subject

Establishing the Office of Employee Ownership

Actions

0441 Referred to COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT, March 20, 2025
0984 Reported as amended, June 24, 2025
First consideration, June 24, 2025

