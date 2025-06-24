Senate Bill 478 Printer's Number 0984

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - Senate Bill 478 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors FARRY, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN, TARTAGLIONE, KEARNEY, STEFANO, PISCIOTTANO, COLLETT Short Title An Act establishing the Office of Employee Ownership within the Department of Community and Economic Development; establishing the Employee Ownership Advisory Board; establishing the Main Street Employee Ownership Grant Program; and providing technical and financial assistance to employee-owned enterprises. Memo Subject Establishing the Office of Employee Ownership Actions 0441 Referred to COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT, March 20, 2025 0984 Reported as amended, June 24, 2025 First consideration, June 24, 2025 Generated 06/24/2025 11:09 PM



