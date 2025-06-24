Submit Release
Senate Bill 517 Printer's Number 0480

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - Senate Bill 517

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

ROTHMAN, VOGEL, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, CULVER

Short Title

An Act amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Pennsylvania Game Commission, further providing for organization of commission; in game or wildlife protection, further providing for report to commission officer and for surrender of carcass to commission officer; in hunting and furtaking, further providing for trespass on private property while hunting; and, in special licenses and permits, providing for agriculture access permit list.

Memo Subject

Hunting for Crop Damage Solutions

Actions

0480 Referred to GAME AND FISHERIES, March 25, 2025
Reported as committed, June 24, 2025
First consideration, June 24, 2025

Generated 06/24/2025 11:09 PM

