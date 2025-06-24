Senate Bill 476 Printer's Number 0431
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - Senate Bill 476
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
L. WILLIAMS, COMITTA, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, MUTH, FLYNN, MALONE
Short Title
An Act amending Title 30 (Fish) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in preliminary provisions relating to boats and boating, further providing for boating education.
Memo Subject
Updating Personal Watercraft Safety Requirements in Pennsylvania
Actions
|Referred to GAME AND FISHERIES, March 19, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 24, 2025
|First consideration, June 24, 2025
