Senate Bill 476 Printer's Number 0431

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - Senate Bill 476

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

L. WILLIAMS, COMITTA, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, MUTH, FLYNN, MALONE

Short Title

An Act amending Title 30 (Fish) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in preliminary provisions relating to boats and boating, further providing for boating education.

Memo Subject

Updating Personal Watercraft Safety Requirements in Pennsylvania

Actions

0431 Referred to GAME AND FISHERIES, March 19, 2025
Reported as committed, June 24, 2025
First consideration, June 24, 2025

