Senate Bill 476 Printer's Number 0431

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - Senate Bill 476 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors L. WILLIAMS, COMITTA, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, MUTH, FLYNN, MALONE Short Title An Act amending Title 30 (Fish) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in preliminary provisions relating to boats and boating, further providing for boating education. Memo Subject Updating Personal Watercraft Safety Requirements in Pennsylvania Actions 0431 Referred to GAME AND FISHERIES, March 19, 2025 Reported as committed, June 24, 2025 First consideration, June 24, 2025 Generated 06/24/2025 11:09 PM

