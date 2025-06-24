Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,993 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,088 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 304 Printer's Number 0257

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - (to consider Senate Resolution No. 116; and House Bills No. 304, 797, 799 and 865; to consider the promotion of the following PA National Guard Officers to rank of Brigadier General: Col. Brett J. Gagnon (PA Army National Guard), Col. Robert S. Noren (PA Air National Guard), Col. Brad W. Pierson (PA Air National Guard), and Col. John M. Wenzel (PA Army National Guard).

(to consider Senate Resolution No. 116; and House Bills No. 304, 797, 799 and 865; to consider the promotion of the following PA National Guard Officers to rank of Brigadier General: Col. Brett J. Gagnon (PA Army National Guard), Col. Robert S. Noren (PA Air National Guard), Col. Brad W. Pierson (PA Air National Guard), and Col. John M. Wenzel (PA Army National Guard).

Voting meeting on and any other business that may come before the committee.

Voting meeting on and any other business that may come before the committee.

Voting meeting on HR 2 and organization of the committee for the session and any other business that may come before the committee.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 304 Printer's Number 0257

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more