Senate Bill 460 Printer's Number 0394
PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - Senate Bill 460
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
ARGALL, STEFANO, DUSH, FONTANA, COSTA, SCHWANK
Short Title
An Act amending the act of December 30, 1974 (P.L.1072, No.347), referred to as the Governor and Lieutenant Governor Disability Procedure Law, further providing for incapacity of the Governor and Lieutenant Governor.
Memo Subject
Continuity in State Government
Actions
|0394
|Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, March 17, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 24, 2025
|First consideration, June 24, 2025
Generated 06/24/2025 11:09 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
