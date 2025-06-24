Senate Bill 460 Printer's Number 0394

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - Senate Bill 460 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors ARGALL, STEFANO, DUSH, FONTANA, COSTA, SCHWANK Short Title An Act amending the act of December 30, 1974 (P.L.1072, No.347), referred to as the Governor and Lieutenant Governor Disability Procedure Law, further providing for incapacity of the Governor and Lieutenant Governor. Memo Subject Continuity in State Government Actions 0394 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, March 17, 2025 Reported as committed, June 24, 2025 First consideration, June 24, 2025 Generated 06/24/2025 11:09 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.