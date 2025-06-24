Submit Release
Senate Bill 460 Printer's Number 0394

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - Senate Bill 460

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

ARGALL, STEFANO, DUSH, FONTANA, COSTA, SCHWANK

Short Title

An Act amending the act of December 30, 1974 (P.L.1072, No.347), referred to as the Governor and Lieutenant Governor Disability Procedure Law, further providing for incapacity of the Governor and Lieutenant Governor.

Memo Subject

Continuity in State Government

Actions

0394 Referred to STATE GOVERNMENT, March 17, 2025
Reported as committed, June 24, 2025
First consideration, June 24, 2025

