Senate Bill 67 Printer's Number 0982

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - Short Title An Act amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Pennsylvania Game Commission, further providing for organization of commission; in game or wildlife protection, further providing for regulations, for report to commission officer, for surrender of carcass to commission officer and for unlawful activities; and, in hunting and furtaking, repealing provisions relating to hunting on Sunday prohibited, further providing for unlawful devices and methods and for the offense of trespass on private property while hunting and repealing provisions relating to hunting on Sunday without written permission.

Memo Subject Repealing Sunday Hunting Prohibition in Pennsylvania

Generated 06/24/2025 11:09 PM

