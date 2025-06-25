UF-TOOLS Showcases Innovative Precision Tools at 2025 Eletrolar Show in São Paulo, Brazil

uftools in São Paulo, Brazil 42 in 1 Screwdriver Set Ratchet Wrench 58 in 1 Cordless Electric Precision Screwdriver

SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UF-TOOLS , a China-based manufacturer specializing in precision repair tools and electric screwdriver sets, is participating in the 2025 Eletrolar Show this week in São Paulo, Brazil. As one of the most influential B2B consumer electronics and appliance trade shows in Latin America, the event provides a key platform for international brands to connect with distributors, retailers, and technology buyers across South and Central America.Held from June 23–26 at the Transamerica Expo Center, the Eletrolar Show is known for its strong focus on consumer electronics, mobile devices, IT products, and home appliances. This year, the show is jointly held with LAE MEXICO, further expanding the reach to buyers from Mexico and other parts of Latin America.UF-TOOLS Highlights Precision and PracticalityUF-TOOLS is showcasing several of its latest tool innovations at the event, including:• 🔧 Multi-functional Screwdriver Set for Home Repair (Model NO-840142): A compact, high-quality tool set tailored for both household disassembly and light electronics repair. Featuring versatile S2 bits and ergonomic design, it’s ideal for daily maintenance and DIY applications.• 🔩 126-in-1 Digital Display Electric Screwdriver Kit : Designed for professional use in precision electronics repair, this smart screwdriver offers an OLED screen, adjustable torque, and 60+ interchangeable S2 bits — suitable for smartphones, drones, and watches.These products demonstrate UF-TOOLS’ ongoing commitment to blending innovation, functionality, and affordability for global users.A Strategic Move into the Latin American Market“The Latin American market is showing rapid growth in DIY electronics repair, digital tools, and smart home maintenance,” said Sophie Sue, International Business Manager at UF-TOOLS. “By exhibiting at Eletrolar, we aim to build stronger connections with retailers and distributors in the region, and bring China-made precision tools to more users across Brazil, Mexico, and beyond.”UF-TOOLS believes the combination of growing tech consumption and strong distribution networks in Latin America presents significant opportunities for category expansion and brand growth.About UF-TOOLSUF-TOOLS is a professional tool manufacturer based in Shenzhen, China, offering a wide range of products including precision screwdriver kits, electric repair tools, laser measurement devices, and smart soldering solutions. With ISO-certified facilities and a global distribution network, UF-TOOLS serves hundreds of B2B clients across Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, and now Latin America.Visit Us at Booth T5-291 at Eletrolar Show 2025📍 Location: Transamerica Expo Center, São Paulo, Brazil📆 Date: June 23–26, 2025🌐 Website: https://www.uf-tools.com Media Contact:Sophie SueInternational Sales Manager, UF-TOOLS📧 sales@uf-tools.com📞 +86-134 2875 9636UF-TOOLS: Power in Your Hands – Now Reaching Latin America.

