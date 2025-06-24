House Resolution 266 Printer's Number 1964

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - House Resolution 266 2025-2026 Regular Session Short Title A Resolution designating July 16, 2025, as "Water Utility Worker Appreciation Day" in Pennsylvania. Actions 1964 Referred to CONSUMER PROTECTION, TECHNOLOGY AND UTILITIES, June 18, 2025 Reported as committed, June 24, 2025 Generated 06/24/2025 09:36 PM



