House Resolution 266 Printer's Number 1964

PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - House Resolution 266

2025-2026 Regular Session

Short Title

A Resolution designating July 16, 2025, as "Water Utility Worker Appreciation Day" in Pennsylvania.

Actions

1964 Referred to CONSUMER PROTECTION, TECHNOLOGY AND UTILITIES, June 18, 2025
Reported as committed, June 24, 2025

