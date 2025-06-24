Senate Bill 232 Printer's Number 0185
|PENNSYLVANIA, June 24 - 0185
|Referred to GAME AND FISHERIES, Feb. 4, 2025
|Reported as committed, April 1, 2025
|First consideration, April 1, 2025
|Second consideration, April 2, 2025
|Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, April 2, 2025
|Re-reported as committed, May 5, 2025
|Third consideration and final passage, May 7, 2025 (50-0)
|(Remarks see Senate Journal Page ....), May 7, 2025
|In the House
|Referred to GAME AND FISHERIES, May 8, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 24, 2025
|First consideration, June 24, 2025
|Laid on the table, June 24, 2025
|Removed from table, June 24, 2025
