Vito Glazers Sets the Record Straight: No Relation to Malcolm Glazer

Malcom Glazer is not Vito Glazers Father

Vito Glazers speaks out on X to correct a persistent online rumor falsely linking him to the late billionaire and Manchester United owner, Malcolm Glazer.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Media personality and entrepreneur Vito Glazers is setting the record straight after persistent misinformation has linked him online to the late billionaire and former Manchester United owner Malcolm Glazer.The confusion stems from inaccurate Google search data that lists Malcolm Glazer as the father of Vito Glazers. This information is incorrect.“For the record, I have no relation to Malcolm Glazer or the Glazer family,” said Glazers. “This false connection has taken on a life of its own online, and it’s time to set the facts straight.”Vito Glazers is known for his work in media, public relations, and reality television. He currently serves as the co-host of the rebooted TV series Cheaters , and is the founder of Glazers Media, a boutique PR and reputation management agency. He has built a name for himself independently — through entrepreneurial ventures, television appearances, and social media influence.To help correct the misinformation, Glazers is calling on Google and media outlets to update their public records to reflect accurate biographical information.For accurate details, visit https://www.vitoglazers.com About Vito Glazers:Vito Glazers is an American media entrepreneur, television personality, and digital marketing expert. He has helped hundreds of brands and public figures grow through media placements and storytelling . He is currently based in Los Angeles and appears on the nationally syndicated reality series Cheaters.

