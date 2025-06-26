Pray the News Launches to Transform American Christians’ Relationship with News

Christian service delivers the day’s top news stories with prayer, not politics

Commit to the Lord whatever you do.” — Proverbs 16:3

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pray the News (PtN), a non-partisan Christian service that transforms how believers engage with news by helping them pray it, announced its launch today. Christians of every denomination and no denomination, and from across the political spectrum, appreciate the service for keeping them informed of current events in the spirit of faith, hope, and love God calls them to.“Praying the news is a unique spiritual workout,” said Opal, PtN’s founder. “People who do it regularly find that, after a few months, they don’t just respond differently to news. They respond differently to everything in their lives, because they’ve ‘trained’ to turn everything over to God.”CORE SERVICE: PtNlettersPray the News delivers PtNdaily six days a week and PtNdigest once a week, both online and via email. PtNletters contain five sections—US and world news, community intentions, stories of Christian persecution, and good news—each with a brief, strictly-the-facts summary of events followed by a Scripture-inspired prayer.TESTIMONIALS“This is amazing—and very, very much needed.”“I love that the prayers re-frame big news stories in line with how Jesus told us to see the world.”“I think we all really need more of this.”“The depth of the prayers speaks to me and challenges my apathy and prejudices, guiding me to see the humanity of everyone involved and to really pray for them.”“This could be the catalyst for a shift in people’s hearts in how they interact with the news.”“This is a better ‘first stop’ for news than other papers or social media. It helps me come to those other sources in a more Christian frame of mind.”OFFERINGS100% ad-free, member-supported serviceHeavily discounted group memberships for families, prayer circles, churches, etc.Free lifetime memberships for church employees (clergy, ministry leaders, missionaries, etc.)Free term-limited memberships through the Pray It Forward ProgramIndividual monthly memberships for less than a cup of coffee, plus 1- and 2-year membership discountsSOCIAL OUTREACH: Prayer a DayChristians who’d like to preview PtN’s content before committing to a membership can follow the organization’s Prayer a Day outreach on:Facebook: @ptnonfbX: @ptnonxSubstack: @praythenewsRSS: praythenewstoday.com/feedABOUT PRAY THE NEWSPray the News (PtN) is a non-partisan Christian service that transforms how we engage with news by helping us pray it. In 15 minutes or less, members lift up the day’s top news stories to God in prayer. To learn more, visit www.praythenewstoday.com Media inquiries and interview requests welcome.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.