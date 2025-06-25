Commission Confirms Appointments to Appellate Court in Los Angeles

Public documents are available here.

Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero, chair of the Commission on Judicial Appointments, announced that the commission today confirmed three appointments to California's Courts of Appeal in Los Angeles:

The appointees were confirmed by a unanimous vote of the three-member commission, which includes: Chief Justice Guerrero (Chair); Attorney General Rob Bonta; and Presiding Justice Arthur Gilbert.

Appointee Biographies

Justice Helen Zukin fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Presiding Justice Brian Currey. She has served as an associate justice in Division Four since 2023. Prior to that, she served as a judge in Los Angeles Superior Court from 2018 to 2023. Justice Zukin was a partner at Kiesel Law LLP from 2006 to 2018. She worked as a solo practitioner at the Law Offices of Helen E. Zukin from 1995 to 2006. She was also a partner at Simke, Chodos, Silberfeld & Anteau, Inc. from 1990 to 1995, and worked as an associate at Greene, O’Reilly, Agnew & Broillet from 1985 to 1990. Justice Zukin earned a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School.

Judge Armen Tamzarian fills the vacancy created by the confirmation of Justice Helen Zukin as presiding justice. He has served as a judge in the Los Angeles Superior Court since 2013. Judge Tamzarian was a lead appellate court attorney at the Second Appellate District, Division Three from 2008 to 2013. He was an associate and later a partner at Case, Knowlson, Jordan & Wright LLP from 1997 to 2008, and was a research attorney at the Los Angeles Superior Court from 1996 to 1997. Judge Tamzarian earned a Juris Doctor degree from Southwestern Law School.

Judge Mark Hanasono fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Luis A. Lavin. He has served as a judge in the Los Angeles Superior Court since 2013. Judge Hanasono served as a deputy alternate public defender at the Los Angeles County Alternate Public Defender’s Office from 2004 to 2013 and was a deputy public defender in the office from 2000 to 2004. He was a judicial law clerk in the District of Columbia Superior Court from 1999 to 2000. Judge Hanasono earned a Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University.