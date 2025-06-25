A Powerful Call to Action Valentine Harris’s Game Interrupted The Mikayla Carter Story Set to Release

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the disturbing impact of gun violence on youth remains a critical issue, Valentine Harris’s forthcoming book, Game Interrupted: The Mikayla Carter Story, delivers a compelling and heart-wrenching narrative.Scheduled for release on 1 july, this work of realistic fiction sheds light on one of the most pressing social challenges of this era while also offering a story of resilience, hope, and the enduring legacy of one remarkable young woman.Set against the backdrop of America’s persistent struggle with gun violence, Game Interrupted follows the life of Mikayla Carter, a promising young basketball player whose light and energy leave a lasting impact on everyone she meets.Her story, though fictional, reflects the very real and tragic consequences of unchecked violence and systemic neglect in underserved communities. Mikayla’s journey—and the abrupt tragedy that cuts it short—sparks a deep exploration of loss, healing, and the collective responsibility to create change.The book not only highlights the epidemic of youth homicide but also critiques a justice system more focused on incarceration than prevention. It calls for proactive measures, including investments in mental health programs, youth development opportunities, and community engagement. Harris’s powerful narrative challenges readers to consider their role in advocating for reform and supporting at-risk youth.Game Interrupted is as much a story of tragedy as it is a story of hope. Through Mikayla’s enduring legacy, the novel explores themes of resilience, the power of teamwork, and the lasting impact one life can have on a community. Harris’s storytelling and authentic voice ensure that Mikayla’s journey resonates deeply, inspiring reflection and action among readers.Harris reflects, “Mikayla’s story is fictional, but the issues it highlights are painfully real. If we want to protect our youth and build safer, more supportive communities, we must address the root causes of violence and invest in the futures of young people everywhere.”Game Interrupted: The Mikayla Carter Story will be available for purchase at Amazon , major retailers, and online platforms, inviting readers to take the first step on their path to understanding the impact of gun violence and finding hope through community engagement and support.About the Author:Valentine Harris is a Jamaican-born U.S. Army veteran and healthcare professional with an MBA in Healthcare Management. Drawing on his diverse life experiences as an immigrant, veteran, and community advocate, Harris writes stories that inspire reflection and action. Game Interrupted is his latest work, driven by a passion for addressing social issues and empowering change.

