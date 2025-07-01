Ron Gordon Watch Repair Announces New Blog Post Celebrating the Latest Left-Handed Rolex GMT-Master II in White Gold

It’s not every day Rolex does something for the left-handed folks in the world.” — Ron Gordon

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ron Gordon Watch Repair , a top-rated authorized Rolex watch repair shop in New York City at https://www.rongordonwatches.com/ , is proud to announce a new blog post exploring the newly released Rolex GMT-Master II 126729VTNR, also known as the “Lefty” or “Destro” Rolex. The new content gives enthusiasts of Rolex watches an in-depth look at the watch’s beauty and specifications. It also highlights the watch’s bold green ceramic dial and full white gold construction.In the post which can be found at https://www.rongordonwatches.com/2025/06/green-with-envy , Ron Gordon shares his expert take on this marvel of modern engineering and pro-Southpaw design. Ron breaks down the technical features of the new GMT-Master II and offers insights into how the watch fits into Rolex’s evolving legacy—especially with its left-handed configuration.“It’s not every day Rolex does something for the left-handed folks in the world,” Ron says. “But with the green ceramic dial and lefty crown layout, this watch leans in to the left-handed culture. Being left-handed can signal that one is a ‘creative,’ and owning a Rolex can signal that one is a highly successful person who leans into his left-handedness.”Beyond commentary, the post reminds readers of the importance of servicing both modern and vintage Rolex watches. (More on Rolex repair can be found at https://www.rongordonwatches.com/rolex-repair/ ). Ron encourages owners of older models—especially Rolex watches that have been inherited or have been rarely worn—to bring them in for a full evaluation. As a certified Rolex repair shop, Ron Gordon Watch Repair uses authentic parts, specialized tools, and decades of experience to restore Rolex watches of any age to peak performance.MIDTOWN NYC’S WATCH REPAIR EXPERT FOR ROLEX WATCHESLocated just steps from Grand Central Station ( https://grandcentralterminal.com/ ), Ron Gordon Watch Repair has become the go-to destination for Rolex owners throughout Manhattan and beyond. Whether one owns the latest GMT-Master II or a vintage Submariner, Ron provides authorized Rolex repair in the heart of Manhattan.The new blog post also reminds readers that the Rolex GMT-Master II “Lefty” models—both steel and gold—may hold their value over time. Indeed, one can consider them “investments” and not just “watches.” All Rolex watches deserve professional service, and Ron’s Midtown watch repair shop can handle every aspect of Rolex watch service, from pressure testing to full overhauls.ABOUT RON GORDON WATCH REPAIRRon Gordon Watch Repair ( https://www.rongordonwatches.com/ ) is a leading certified Rolex watch repair and service center in New York, NY. With over 30 years of experience, Ron Gordon and his team are dedicated to preserving the excellence of Rolex timepieces. They offer a wide range of services, including complete disassembly, genuine Rolex parts replacement, water resistance restoration, and meticulous case and bracelet refinishing. All Rolex service is conducted in-house, ensuring professional craftsmanship and quality.

