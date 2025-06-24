Prime Minister Carney meets with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof

CANADA, June 24 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof, on the margins of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Prime Minister Carney thanked Prime Minister Schoof for hosting the NATO Summit at such a pivotal time for the Alliance and global security.

Prime Minister Carney underscored the importance of strengthening ties with the Netherlands, as Canada deepens its partnerships with the European Union. The leaders discussed opportunities to bolster economic co-operation across key sectors, including critical minerals and defence.

They affirmed their commitment to trans-Atlantic security and their support for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. They also discussed the situation in the Middle East and stressed the importance of de-escalation.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Schoof agreed to remain in close contact.