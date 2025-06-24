Statement by Prime Minister Carney on Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day

CANADA, June 24 - “I wish a happy Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day to all those celebrating. From Saint Boniface to Shediac, from Québec City to Sudbury, Canada’s Francophones have always fiercely defended their language and culture, which are at the heart of Canada’s identity.

"For the millions of Canadians who cherish the beautiful French language, Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day is a time to come together and show their pride. It is an opportunity to celebrate the history, heritage, and vitality of Francophone communities in Québec and across the country. Canada’s new government is strengthening French language programming through CBC/Radio-Canada so more French-language stories get told throughout the country.

“Today, we celebrate the beauty and richness of the French language and culture in Canada, and we reiterate our commitment to preserving them.”