Statement by Prime Minister Carney on la Fête nationale du Québec

CANADA, June 24 - “I wish all Québecers a happy Fête nationale. This day is an opportunity to celebrate Québec’s culture and heritage, the vitality of the French language, and the rich history of la Belle Province.

“Canada’s new government will strengthen and modernize our public broadcaster, CBC/Radio-Canada, to ensure rich and varied programming in French and to showcase voices from Québec and across the country.

“Today, I invite all Canadians to recognize Québec’s essential contribution to our country’s collective identity.”

