Prime Minister Carney meets with Their Majesties King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands
CANADA, June 24 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, was received by Their Majesties King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands for an audience ahead of his participation in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit in The Hague, the Netherlands.
The Prime Minister thanked Their Majesties for the hospitality. The Prime Minister and Their Majesties reflected on the enduring friendship between Canada and the Netherlands – rooted in shared history, including during the Second World War, and deepened through decades of partnership.
Prime Minister Carney and Their Majesties discussed deepening co-operation, free trade, and innovation between the two nations.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.