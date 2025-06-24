TOMORROW: ENR Ranking Member Heinrich to Host Roundtable with ENR Democratic Committee Members, Sportsmen, and Conservationists on Republicans’ Plan to Sell Off America’s Public Lands
WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, June 25, U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee will host a roundtable with U.S. Senators Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.),Angus King (I-Maine), and additional Democratic Committee Members, alongside sportsmen, anglers, and conservationists on the Trump administration and Congressional Republicans’ plans to sell off public lands.
Wednesday, June 25, 2025
WHAT: Heinrich Roundtable and Media Availability to Discuss Republican Proposals to Sell Off Public Lands
WHEN: Press check-in at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Media availability following the roundtable.
WHO:
U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.)
U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.)
U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.)
U.S. Senator Angus King (I-Maine)
Hilary Tompkins, Former Solicitor for the United States Department of
the Interior
Land Tawney, American Hunters & Anglers, Missoula, MT
Jess Johnson, Wyoming Wildlife Federation, Lander, WY
Mike Tracy, Physician at 307 Health and Volunteer with the Continental
Divide Trail Coalition, Powell, WY
Jocelyn Torres, Conservation Lands Foundation, Las Vegas, NV
WHERE: U.S. Capitol Visitor Center, Washington, D.C. Specific Room Available Upon RSVP.
LIVESTREAM: Click here for the livestream link. The livestream will also be available on the ENR Democrat’s Instagram, X, and Facebook, at the time of the event.
###
