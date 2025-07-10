Chairman Lee Applauds Repeal of Roadless Rule in Forest Budget Hearing

WASHINGTON –Senator Mike Lee (R-UT), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, convened a hearing today to examine the President’s FY26 budget request for the U.S. Forest Service.

A major focus of the hearing was the recent announcement of the repeal of the 2001 Roadless Rule—a long-overdue decision that Senator Lee praised as a victory for forest health, wildfire prevention, and timber harvesting.

“The Roadless Rule prohibited road construction and timber harvesting on nearly 59 million acres of national forest land, including 60% of Forest Service land in Utah,” said Chairman Lee. “While its intent may have been to preserve the environment, its actual impact has been an environmental disaster.”

Senator Lee pressed Forest Service Chief Schultz on the decades-long effects of the rule, asking whether it helps or hinders wildfire mitigation efforts. He also asked what the repeal would mean for timber harvesting and active land management going forward.

“I would say the Roadless Rule and what we see in terms of the data sets, there's about 24.5 million acres of roadless areas that are within the wildland urban interface, within one mile of the wildland urban interface,” said Chief Schultz. “So by not being able to have areas that we can go into and manage or be able to put the fires out, that is a problem. So it doesn't help for sure, and it definitely hinders.”

For years, Chairman Lee has called for its repeal, arguing that it restricted basic land management practices and contributed to worsening wildfire seasons in the West.

Senator Lee also raised concerns about the Forest Service’s inclusion of over 122,000 acres of recommended wilderness in the draft Manti-La Sal National Forest Plan—designations he said conflict with agency standards and violate long-standing federal agreements.

In closing, Senator Lee emphasized the need to empower local voices and expand shared stewardship agreements across the West.

“The states and tribes are incredible partners—they are the ones on the ground living in the communities that depend on these forests,” Chairman Lee said. “Chief Schultz, thank you for giving the states more authority to manage their lands. I know Utah is really looking forward to working with you to expand partnerships.”