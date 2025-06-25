ESG Inc. Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

ESG Inc. (OTCQB:ESGH)

CHADDS FORD, PA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESG Inc. (OTCQB: ESGH), a sustainable and technology driving plant based food related company consistent with the principles of Environment, Sustainable and Governance investing, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for uplisting from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. The uplisting is effective as of June 26, 2025. ESG’s common shares will continue to trade under the ticker symbol “ESGH.”

This advancement marks a key milestone in ESG’s ongoing growth strategy. The Company believes that trading on the OTCQB will significantly enhance its visibility within the investment community, broaden access to a wider range of investors, and improve liquidity for shareholders.

Thomas Yang, Chief Executive Officer of ESG Inc., stated:

“Uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market is a meaningful step forward for ESG. It underscores our ongoing commitment to greater corporate transparency, improved share liquidity, and engagement with a broader investor base.”

The OTCQB Venture Market is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development-stage companies in the United States and abroad. Recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an “established public market,” the OTCQB requires companies to be current in their SEC filings and to complete a rigorous annual verification and management certification process.

Investors can find Real-Time quotes and detailed market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About ESG Inc.

Based in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, ESG was incorporated in July 2021 as a Nevada corporation to develop and operate sustainable plant based food and ingredients production and distribution with the substantial experience of its management team, the board of directors and the advisory board, including expertise and relationships in the industry of mushroom, agriculture and food in the world and the capital markets in the States. ESG's core business philosophy is to develop and operate sustainable and technology driving food related businesses consistent with the principles of Environment, Sustainable and Governance investing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

For Investor Relations, Contact:

Thomas Yang

CEO, ESG Inc.

Phone: 267 467 5871

Email: tyang@esgfood.net

Website: www.esgfood.net

Legal Disclaimer:

