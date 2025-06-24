TNS LAUNCHES ITS NEW COLLECTION ‘A SUMMER IN MALLORCA’

TNS launches “A Summer in Mallorca”: fresh, versatile fashion inspired by the Mediterranean. Now available in South Florida stores and online at www.tns.us

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The iconic Colombian fashion brand TNS, now established in the United States and known for its contemporary elegance and authentic style, launches its new collection, “A Summer in Mallorca,” inspired by the relaxed yet sophisticated Mediterranean way of life.

Mallorca, one of Europe’s most enchanting islands, sets the scene for this collection that blends the best of Latin design with an international vision. Designed for men and women who value style and comfort, the collection offers versatile, modern pieces perfect for summer.

Key items include lightweight dresses, mini skirts, bermuda shorts, and coordinated sets in seasonal colors, ideal for stylish day-to-night wear. Relaxed tailoring and details such as embroidery, sheer fabrics, and subtle shine add freshness and a sophisticated, fashion-forward touch.

Linen, the essential summer fabric, takes center stage in men’s shirts, an iconic piece of the brand reimagined in fresh styles with TNS’s signature embroidered rackets.

TNS currently operates three exclusive stores in South Florida, two in Miami and one in Sunrise, each reflecting the brand’s refined, fresh style. The brand continues its international expansion with plans to open new locations in key U.S. cities.

With this collection, TNS reinforces its position as one of Colombia’s most influential design brands, bringing its global vision to life with a proposal that combines fashion, comfort, and timeless elegance for those who embrace summer with style and confidence. TNS brings timeless summer style to the U.S.

Discover the collection now at www.tns.us !

