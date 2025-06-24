Be GatorWise this summer

Photos and video available

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is reminding Floridians and visitors to be GatorWise as alligators become more active and visible throughout the state. GatorWise is a new public awareness campaign that aims to promote realistic public perceptions about alligators and assist the public in taking appropriate actions to minimize conflict. The initiative includes information from 11 state wildlife agencies within the American alligator’s range.

“Florida has seen tremendous population growth in recent years, with many people living or recreating near water,” said Matthew Nichols, FWC Alligator Management Program Coordinator. “Because alligators can be found in nearly any waterbody in Florida, it’s safest to always assume they’re present. GatorWise provides consistent, science-based information from across the Southeast to help people safely share the landscape with these important animals.”

Florida is home to an estimated 1.3 million alligators, which play a vital role in Florida’s freshwater wetlands by keeping aquatic animal populations in balance. People can reduce the chances of conflict with alligators by never feeding or approaching them, properly disposing of fish scraps, keeping pets away from the water’s edge, supervising small children near water, and maintaining a safe distance if an alligator is spotted. To learn more about how to be GatorWise, visit GatorWise.org.