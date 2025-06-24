Live on the Fairway: Beautifully Maintained Furnished Pool Home Hits Market in Gated Avondale at Bear Lakes Community

Backyard Oasis - Avondale at Bear Lakes

Fully furnished 4BR home with pool and golf course views in gated Bear Lakes community, featuring major updates and resort-style amenities.

Living in Avondale at Bear Lakes means that in addition to owning this gorgeous home, you’re investing in a lifestyle surrounded by championship golf, natural beauty, and resort-style amenities.” — Christie Di Lemme

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A rare opportunity has emerged to own a move-in-ready, fully furnished home in one of West Palm Beach’s prestigious golf communities. Located at 1219 Avondale Lane , this elegant 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath residence with a bonus room and private pool is nestled within the gated enclave of Avondale at Bear Lakes , just steps from the fairways of the acclaimed Bear Lakes Country Club.This two-story home effortlessly blends comfort, style, and peace of mind. Recent updates include a newly flushed A/C system with upgraded coils and condenser (2024), a new garage door system (2024), and a professionally inspected roof with a 15-year remaining life expectancy (2025 report available upon request). Hurricane panel protection and a brand-new salt system for the private pool (2025) further ensure this home is as functional as it is beautiful.From the moment you arrive at the Avondale at Bear Lakes home, lush tropical landscaping and a private front entry welcome you into an open-concept living space with warm Brazilian wood flooring, freshly painted interiors, and abundant natural light. The custom-designed kitchen is the heart of the home, featuring sleek marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, a walk-in pantry, and a charming breakfast nook that offers serene views of the backyard oasis and golf course.Perfectly positioned for entertaining and unwinding, the backyard delivers an outdoor sanctuary complete with a sparkling saltwater pool, new pump, covered lanai, and breathtaking sunset views overlooking Bear Lakes Golf Course—an ideal setting to experience the tranquility of South Florida living.Upstairs, the expansive primary suite is a private retreat with vaulted ceilings and a versatile bonus room perfect for a home office, nursery, or personal gym. Two walk-in closets lead to a spa-style bathroom featuring a soaking tub, tiled walk-in shower, and dual vanities. Three additional guest bedrooms with generous closet space and a full bathroom with double sinks offer exceptional comfort for family and guests.Additional highlights include a two-car garage, full attic storage, and modern ceiling fans with integrated lighting throughout the home. This property is being offered fully furnished, with the option to remove furnishings upon request.Avondale at Bear Lakes residents enjoy access to three private community parks, each featuring saltwater pools, playgrounds, fitness trails, and courts for pickleball, tennis, bocce ball, and racquetball. The location is unbeatable—just minutes from downtown West Palm Beach, Palm Beach International Airport, the Intracoastal, top-rated beaches, luxury shopping, and world-class sporting venues like the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.“Living in Avondale means that in addition to owning this gorgeous home, you’re investing in a lifestyle surrounded by championship golf, natural beauty, and resort-style amenities,” said listing agent Christie Di Lemme - professional realtor, home stager, and designer. “1219 Avondale Lane is a turnkey, meticulously cared-for residence that captures the best of South Florida living.”Whether you're an investor seeking a profitable rental opportunity, buyer searching for a high-quality primary residence, or a snowbird longing for a Florida retreat, this South Florida property stands out as one of the most compelling opportunities currently available in West Palm Beach.To schedule a private in person or virtual tour , request additional information, or receive the roof inspection report, contact Christie Di Lemme at (561) 644-0578.

Quick Video Tour of Pool Home on Golf Course

