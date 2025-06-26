Julie Wall, Board Certified Sexologist and Founder of Building Intimacy, Joins Cast of Reality Show The Blox

Julie Wall, Board-Certified Sexologist and Founder of Building Intimacy, featured on Season 17 of The Blox

Board Certified Sexologist, Relationship Coach, and Brain Surgery Survivor Brings a Message of Healing, Growth, and Resilience to National Audience

Being on The Blox was exciting, exhausting, and transformative. It reminded me that growth doesn’t happen when we have everything figured out, it happens when we’re brave enough to show up anyway.” — Julie Wall, CS, CSC, CMPSS

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Julie Wall, a Board-Certified Sexologist, Certified Peer Support Specialist, and founder of Building Intimacy, is featured on Season 17 of The Blox, a national reality series for entrepreneurs created by Wes Bergmann (MTV’s The Challenge, The Traitors). Her appearance is more than a business move, it’s the latest chapter in a story of resilience and purpose that’s now inspiring audiences across the country.

Just seven months before filming, Wall underwent brain surgery, a daunting challenge for anyone, let alone a full-time coach and entrepreneur. Rather than step back, she used it as a launching pad to recommit to her life’s mission: helping people heal emotional wounds and build deeper, healthier relationships.

“Recovery doesn’t make you less capable, it deepens your strength, clarity, and purpose,” she says. “It’s the lens through which I connect, lead, and support others on their journey.”

Now, Wall is using her platform to empower others, including entrepreneurs and individuals living with chronic conditions, proving that you can pursue your dreams and make a meaningful impact, no matter what obstacles you face. "Being on The Blox was exciting, exhausting, and transformative," Wall says. "It reminded me that growth doesn’t happen when we have everything figured out, it happens when we’re brave enough to show up anyway."

A New Approach to Relationship Coaching

Julie Wall’s business, Building Intimacy, is not your average coaching practice. It’s a trauma-informed, judgement free experience rooted in self-awareness, resilience, and emotional connection. With training in sexology, peer support, and relationship science, she guides clients through communication challenges, intimacy blocks, and healing from past trauma.

Unlike many coaches, Wall brings both professional training and lived experience to her work. Her clients benefit from a uniquely authentic, nonjudgmental space, one that encourages healing from the inside out.

Some sessions even take place on horseback, offering a powerful somatic experience that helps clients connect with their emotions and nervous system in real time.

“People often think intimacy coaching is just about romance,” says Wall. “But it’s really about safety, presence, and emotional honesty, and that starts with how we show up for ourselves.”

The Blox: Entrepreneurship Meets Growth

The Blox places startup founders in a high-pressure, collaborative environment where they live, work, and pitch alongside dozens of fellow entrepreneurs. For Wall, it was more than just a business accelerator; it was a personal evolution.

“One of the most powerful lessons I learned is that ‘done is better than perfect,’” she says. “Especially as women, we’re often taught to wait until we have all the answers. But progress, not perfection, is what creates change.”

While her presence on-screen was often in the crowd rather than center stage, Julie’s impact behind the scenes was anything but background. Known for her warmth, sharp wit, and unshakable resilience, she became a grounding force in an intense, high-stakes environment, proving that true influence isn’t always about camera time, but the connections you build when no one’s watching.

What’s Next for Building Intimacy?

Now based near Sacramento, in Wheatland, CA, Wall is focused on expanding Building Intimacy locally and online. Her current goals include:

• Using her platform to destigmatize conversations around intimacy, sexuality, and emotional healing

• Launching online courses for individuals seeking accessible guidance

• As a certified Gottman Leader, leading evidence-based relationship workshops

• Expanding her horseback intimacy sessions program

• Building partnerships with local therapists, wellness centers, and boutique retreats

“Healing doesn’t have to be clinical or cold,” Wall adds. “It can be playful, honest, even messy. But it’s one of the most rewarding adventures you’ll ever take.”

About The Blox

The Blox is an unscripted entrepreneurial competition series produced by BetaBlox. It showcases startup founders from across the U.S. as they pitch, grow, and challenge their business models in a fast-paced, real-life setting. With over 17 seasons, the show highlights authenticity, resilience, and the realities of building something meaningful.

Season 17 of The Blox is available now on Facebook Watch, The Blox App, and at betablox.com.

Website: https://buildingintimacy.com

