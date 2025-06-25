Attorney Nelson A. Locke Wins Legal Battle for TX Bar Admission After Four Years of Rejection Over Online Law Degree

Nelson A. Locke Wins Hard-Fought Legal Battle for Texas Bar Admission After Four Years of Rejection Over Online Law Degree From Retail to the Supreme Court: Nelson A. Locke's Fight for Online Law School Recognition Welcome to Heart of the Hustle—the podcast (and vodcast!) where we go beyond the highlight reel and dive into the real stories of mission-driven entrepreneurs. If you’ve ever wanted an inside look at what it takes to build a business that makes money and

It’s a win for thousands of non-traditional students who chose online legal education... This decision shows that merit and impact matter more than format.” — Nelson A. Locke

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plano, TX – June 25, 2025 – After a four-year legal battle against entrenched bias toward online education, attorney Nelson A. Locke has finally won the right to be admitted to the Texas Bar. Within 24 hours of the release of his compelling interview on The Heart of the Hustle Show with Sherry Sutton, Locke received official notice from the Texas Board of Law Examiners that he had been cleared for admission to the Texas Bar. Locke is expected to be sworn in in the coming weeks.

Locke’s journey—marked by perseverance, patriotism, and an unyielding commitment to justice—was shared publicly for the first time during his June 16, 2025 interview with Sutton. In the episode, he laid out his extraordinary path to becoming an attorney, a journey that began with law school at age 55 through Purdue Global Law School, the first fully online law school in the U.S.

Despite graduating in 2011 and passing the notoriously difficult California Bar Exam in 2013, Nelson A. Locke was rejected twice by the Texas Board of Law Examiners, which long maintained a strict policy against graduates of online law schools. Their stance, described by Locke as “patently unfair,” was rooted in outdated interpretations of educational legitimacy.

Nelson A. Locke, a Vietnam-era Marine veteran, former retail executive, and successful mortgage industry entrepreneur, refused to back down. After building a thriving national law practice focused on federal mortgage compliance—with clients in 26 states—he launched a strategic legal effort to challenge Texas’s position. When the second denial came in late 2023, he and his legal team petitioned the Texas Supreme Court for administrative review or, alternatively, filed for a writ of mandamus.

On May 6, 2025, the Texas Supreme Court issued Order No. 25-9024, ruling in Locke’s favor. The order waived additional requirements, recognizing Nelson A. Locke’s qualifications and authorizing his path to full Texas licensure.

“This wasn’t just a win for me,” Locke said in the podcast. “It’s a win for thousands of non-traditional students who chose online legal education—especially those who don't have the time or resources to attend brick-and-mortar schools. This decision shows that merit and impact matter more than format.”

Nelson A. Locke now plans to continue expanding his legal practice in Texas and is considering advocacy work to support other online law graduates facing similar roadblocks in licensure. With the Texas Supreme Court currently reviewing the state’s bar admission rules and accepting public commentary through July 1, 2025, Locke’s story is already helping reshape the conversation around what a qualified attorney looks like in the modern era.

To hear the full interview with Nelson A. Locke, visit “Heart of the Hustle” on YouTube or your favorite podcasting platform.

About The Heart of the Hustle Show:

Hosted by marketing strategist and business mentor Sherry Sutton, The Heart of the Hustle highlights the stories of mission-driven entrepreneurs and professionals who challenge norms, follow their intuition, and turn their purpose into powerful, impactful work. Learn more at https://www.heartofthehustle.com/

About Nelson A. Locke:

Nelson A. Locke is a licensed attorney, United States Marine, and seasoned entrepreneur with more than 50 years of professional experience across the retail, mortgage, and legal industries. His firm serves clients nationwide in mortgage compliance and federal regulatory matters. He also provides services as an Expert Witness. Learn more at https://lockelaw.us/

