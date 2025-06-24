'The Darleys: Rosie Finds a Home' – A Heartfelt Tale of Healing Through a Fluffy New Friend

Author Book

A touching children’s book about grief, hope, and the healing power of a little dog named Rosie—now available on Amazon.

Love doesn’t always look the way we plan. Sometimes, it curls up in your lap and falls asleep.” — Thomas Burnette

CHIPOTLE ALTHA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world that often moves too fast, The Darleys: Rosie Finds a Home gently reminds readers that love doesn’t always come when we expect it - sometimes, it comes when we need it most.Written by Thomas Burnette, this beautifully illustrated picture book follows a family juggling life after loss and the unexpected arrival of a tiny Cockapoo named Rosie who brings healing, joy, and a new sense of belonging. Inspired by true events from the author’s own life, Rosie Finds a Home is more than a pet adoption story. It’s a gentle exploration of grief, hope, and how love can return in the smallest of packages.Perfect for children ages 4–10 and families navigating change, this touching tale encourages open conversations about emotions, adoption, and what it truly means to be part of a family.What Awaits You Inside?● A heartfelt story that gently guides children through big emotions● Beautiful illustrations that bring warmth and comfort● A narrative that supports emotional growth, empathy, and resilience● A soft introduction to themes of adoption, healing, and second chances● A perfect bedtime read for families, classrooms, and counselors“Love doesn’t always look the way we plan,” says Burnette. “Sometimes, it curls up in your lap and falls asleep.”About the AuthorThomas Burnette is a husband, father, storyteller, and proud dog dad living in Florida. Before becoming an author, he worked in business and construction but always found time to write short stories, sing in church and and enjoy his many hobbies. Inspired by his own journey with his family and a little dog named Rosie, Burnette writes stories that bring comfort, connection, and quiet joy, especially for children and families.Join the Darley FamilyBe the first to hear about new releases, special offers, and behind-the-scenes moments from the world of The Darleys.Subscribe now at: WebsiteAvailabilityThe Darleys: Rosie Finds a Home is now available on Amazon.Buy NowContact Information:● Email: darleysadventurebooks2025@gmail.com● Website: https://darleysadventurebooks.com/

