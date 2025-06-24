Toki Slimming Candy

The Food and Drug Administration is advising consumers not to purchase or use Toki Slimming Candy, a product promoted and sold for weight loss on various websites, including www.eBay.com, and possibly in some retail stores.

FDA laboratory analysis confirmed that Toki Slimming Candy contains sibutramine not listed on the product label.

Sibutramine is a controlled substance that was removed from the market in October 2010 for safety reasons. This product poses a threat to consumers because sibutramine is known to substantially increase blood pressure and/or heart rate in some people and may present a significant risk for people with a history of coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, arrhythmias, or stroke. This product may also interact, in life-threatening ways, with other medications a consumer may be taking.

Health care professionals and consumers should report adverse events or side effects related to the use of this product to FDA's MedWatch Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program:

