Delivery Method: VIA Electronic Mail Reference #: 320-25-82 Product: Drugs

Recipient: Recipient Name Mr. Sinan Gundogan Pushclean Technology Plastik Sanayi Ve Ticaret Ltd. Sirketi Erbay Center IC Kapi No.11

No.4 Mahmutbey Mahallesi Haci Bostan Caddesi Bagcilar

34200 /İstanbul

Turkey Issuing Office: Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) United States

Warning Letter 320-25-82

June 16, 2025

Dear Mr. Gundogan:

Your facility is registered with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a manufacturer of over-the-counter (OTC) drug products. FDA has reviewed the records you submitted in response to our September 4, 2024 request for records and other information pursuant to section 704(a)(4) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act for your facility, Pushclean Technology Plastik Sanayi Ve Ticaret Ltd. Sirketi, FEI 3021033904, at Erbay Center IC Kapi No. 11, No.4 Mahmutbey Mahallesi Haci Bostan Caddesi Bagcilar, Istanbul.

This warning letter summarizes significant violations of Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals. See Title 21 Code of Federal Regulations, parts 210 and 211 (21 CFR, parts 210 and 211).

Because your methods, facilities, or controls for manufacturing, processing, packing, or holding of drugs as described in your response to our 704(a)(4) request do not conform to CGMP, your drug products are adulterated within the meaning of section 501(a)(2)(B) of the FD&C Act (21 U.S.C. 351(a)(2)(B)).

Following review of records and other information provided pursuant to section 704(a)(4) of the FD&C Act, significant violations were observed including, but not limited to, the following:

1. Your firm failed to have, for each batch of drug product, appropriate laboratory determination of satisfactory conformance to final specifications for the drug product, including the identity and strength of each active ingredient, prior to release (21 CFR 211.165(a)).

Your firm manufactures OTC drug products, such as (b)(4) wipes. Based on the records and information you provided, you did not demonstrate that you adequately tested your finished drug products prior to release and distribution. For example, the test reports that you provided in your response do not demonstrate that you tested for identity and assay testing for your active ingredient (b)(4).

Testing is an essential part of CGMP to ensure that the drug products you manufacture conform to all pre-determined quality attributes appropriate for their intended use. Drug products must be tested for identity and strength of the active ingredient, prior to release and distribution. Without adequate testing, you do not have scientific evidence to assure that your drug products conform to appropriate specifications before release.

2. Your firm failed to test samples of each component for identity and conformity with all appropriate written specifications for purity, strength, and quality (21 CFR 211.84(d)(1) and 211.84(d)(2).

Based on the records and information you provided, you did not demonstrate that you adequately tested the identity of incoming components used in the manufacture of your drug products. Specifically, you failed to conduct identity and component testing for (b)(4), and you failed to conduct conductivity and total organic carbon testing on your (b)(4) used to manufacture your drug products.

Without adequate testing, you do not have scientific evidence that your components conform to appropriate specifications prior to use in the manufacture of your drug products.

3. Your firm failed to establish an adequate quality control unit with the responsibility and authority to approve or reject all components, drug product containers, closures, in-process materials, packaging materials, labeling, and drug products (21 CFR 211.22(a)).

The records and information you provided demonstrate that your quality unit (QU) did not effectively exercise its responsibilities to oversee the quality of your drug manufacturing operations. For example, your QU failed to establish an adequately validated manufacturing process and to adequately ensure that the stability data supported the expiry of your drug products.

Your QU is responsible for fully exercising its authority and responsibilities. FDA is concerned that your QU may not be conducting appropriate oversight regarding CGMP operations.

See FDA’s guidance document Quality Systems Approach to Pharmaceutical CGMP Regulations for help implementing quality systems and risk management approaches to meet the requirements of CGMP regulations 21 CFR, parts 210 and 211 at https://www.fda.gov/media/71023/download.

Cosmetics Manufactured for Distribution in the United States

In addition, some of the products you manufacture may be regulated as cosmetics, as defined in section 201(i) of the FD&C Act (21 U.S.C. 321(i)). Any cosmetics you manufacture must comply with applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, including the FD&C Act. We note that under section 301(a) of the FD&C Act (21 U.S.C. 331(a)), it is a prohibited act to introduce or deliver for introduction into interstate commerce a cosmetic that is adulterated or misbranded. We also note that the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act of 2022 (MoCRA) provides new requirements with which facilities that manufacture cosmetic products must comply. You may find the FD&C Act, MoCRA, and FDA’s regulations through links on FDA’s website at www.fda.gov.

CGMP Consultant Recommended

Based upon the nature of the violations we identified at your firm, you should engage a consultant qualified as set forth in 21 CFR 211.34 to evaluate your operations and to assist your firm in meeting CGMP requirements if your firm intends to resume manufacturing drugs for the U.S. market. The qualified consultant should also perform a comprehensive six-system audit of your entire operation for CGMP compliance and evaluate the completion and efficacy of your corrective actions and preventive actions before you pursue resolution of your firm’s compliance status with FDA.

Conclusion

The violations cited in this letter are not intended to be an all-inclusive list of violations that exist at your facility. You are responsible for investigating and determining the causes of any violations and for preventing their recurrence or the occurrence of other violations.

FDA placed all drugs and drug products offered for import into the United States from your firm on Import Alert 66-40 on June 5, 2025.

Correct any violations promptly. FDA may withhold approval of new applications or supplements listing your firm as a drug manufacturer until any violations are completely addressed and we confirm your compliance with CGMP. We may inspect to verify that you have completed corrective actions to any violations.

Failure to address any violations may also result in the FDA continuing to refuse admission of articles manufactured at Pushclean Technology Plastik Sanayi Ve Ticaret Ltd. Sirketi, FEI 3021033904, at Erbay Center IC Kapi No. 11, No.4 Mahmutbey Mahallesi Haci Bostan Caddesi Bagcilar, Istanbul 34200, Turkey, into the United States under section 801(a)(3) of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. 381(a)(3). Articles under this authority that appear to be adulterated may be detained or refused admission, in that the methods and controls used in their manufacture do not appear to conform to CGMP within the meaning of section 501(a)(2)(B) of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. 351(a)(2)(B).

This letter notifies you of our findings and provides you an opportunity to address the above deficiencies. After you receive this letter, respond to this office in writing within 15 working days. Specify what you have done to address any violations and to prevent their recurrence. In response to this letter, you may provide additional information for our consideration as we continue to assess your activities and practices. If you cannot complete corrective actions within 15 working days, state your reasons for delay and your schedule for completion.

Send your electronic reply to CDER-OC-OMQ-Communications@fda.hhs.gov. Identify your response with FEI 3021033904 and ATTN: Yvette Johnson.

Sincerely,

/S/

Francis Godwin

Director

Office of Manufacturing Quality

Office of Compliance

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

Cc: Registered U.S. Agent

Ms. Lili Vainstok

lili@pushclean.us