Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Annual Survey Detects 62 Deer with Chronic Wasting Disease in 2024

June 24, 2025

Maryland’s chronic wasting disease management area has expanded to include Howard County

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reported Tuesday that 62 white-tailed deer sampled in 2024 tested positive for chronic wasting disease, a neurological disease found in deer, elk, and moose.

Of the positive samples, all but one came from within the existing chronic wasting disease management area, which included Allegany (34), Baltimore (0), Carroll (0), Frederick (7), Montgomery (3), and Washington (17) counties. Chronic wasting disease was also detected for the first time in one deer sampled from Howard County.

In response to finding a positive sample in Howard County, the chronic wasting disease management area has been expanded in 2025 to include all of Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery, and Washington counties. Hunters should refer to Wildlife and Heritage Service’s website for updated information on chronic wasting disease and the chronic wasting disease management area. The electronic version of the 2025 Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping will reflect the change to the chronic wasting disease management area.

The Department of Natural Resources conducts annual surveillance and works with neighboring states to monitor chronic wasting disease in the deer population. Management areas are established to help keep hunters informed, regulate how deer carcasses can be transported, and to slow the spread of the disease.

“Unfortunately, chronic wasting disease continues to spread nationally, regionally, and within the state of Maryland,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “As the disease spreads within Maryland, we will continue to monitor it closely to provide the public with reliable information and manage the impact on our deer herd.”

Maryland’s chronic wasting disease surveillance program began in 1999 and to date, more than 15,706 deer have been tested. A total of 1,312 samples from 2024 were submitted for laboratory testing.

Chronic wasting disease was first confirmed in Maryland in February 2011. Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia have all documented the disease in the region. The latest findings bring the number of positive cases in Maryland to 285. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Maryland is one of 36 states and 4 Canadian provinces with chronic wasting disease documented in free-ranging cervids in North America.

Concerns about chronic wasting disease should not stop anyone from hunting deer or enjoying venison. Research suggests the disease cannot be naturally transmitted to humans. However, as a general safety precaution it is recommended that hunters avoid consuming the meat of sick animals as well as the brain, lymph nodes or spinal column of any deer — all of which are normally removed during the butchering process.

Hunters and other wildlife enthusiasts can help by reporting any deer that are emaciated, unhealthy, or acting abnormally. Hunters can also help by granting permission to the department to collect tissue samples from harvested deer. The department can be reached at 410-260-8540.

To find more information on chronic wasting disease in Maryland, citizens should visit the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website.