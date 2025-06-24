Export Delaware to Begin accepting Compass Grant Applications July 1

Export Delaware, a program of the Delaware Department of State, will begin accepting applications for the Fiscal Year 2026 Compass Grant Program on July 1, 2025, a key initiative designed to support Delaware small businesses in growing through international trade. The Compass Grant provides financial support to eligible businesses seeking to expand into new global markets. Administered by Export Delaware, the Compass Grant supports activities such as international travel for trade shows and business meetings, translation of marketing materials, compliance testing for foreign markets, and more.

To help companies prepare their applications and learn how to make the most of the grant, Export Delaware will host an informational webinar on Wednesday, June 26, at 10:00 a.m. Business owners and sales professionals interested in exporting are encouraged to attend. The session will cover grant eligibility, the application process, tips for successful submissions, and real-world examples of how Delaware businesses have used Compass Grant funds to achieve international success.

Last year’s program demonstrated significant results:

$85,395 reimbursed to Delaware small businesses

$51.27 million in projected export sales

$27.05 million in actual export sales

50 jobs created and 77 jobs retained as a direct result of Compass Grant-supported activities

Last year’s program awarded 33 grants with an average award of $2,500. Notably, the program continued to reach diverse entrepreneurs, including 31% minority-owned, women-owned, and veteran-owned businesses. Additionally, 15% were first-time Compass participants, signaling the program’s ongoing expansion and accessibility.

“Delaware’s small businesses are creating innovative products and services that are in demand worldwide,” said David Mathe, Director of International Development, Export Delaware. “The Compass Grant empowers our local companies to compete globally by giving them the resources they need to access new markets.”

Webinar Details:

For more information on the Compass Grant and to register for the webinar, visit export.delaware.gov/compass-grant