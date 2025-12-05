Savannah Frank Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savannah Frank, energy-healing practitioner and former Marine Corps Officer, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where she shares how authenticity, personal empowerment, and heart-centered leadership shape her approach to guiding others toward joy and purpose.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose.Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship.Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Frank explores the importance of releasing negative energy to access clarity and higher potential, and breaks down how authentic leadership and spiritual tools can support transformation and lasting empowerment.“Nothing can replace authenticity and serving from your heart,” said Frank.Savannah’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/savannah-frank

