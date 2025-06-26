Enlight Foundation, The Patchwork Collective, Lever for Change Announce $25M Award for Emerging Climate Champions

Emerging Climate Champions Award

Global open call provides flexible, multiyear gifts of $1 million to youth-led organizations advancing climate solutions across the globe.

We believe young people hold the brightest and boldest solutions to climate change and deserve the opportunity to bring those ideas to life.” — Xin Liu, Founder and President of Enlight Foundation

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Enlight Foundation, The Patchwork Collective, and Lever for Change announced the launch of the Emerging Climate Champions Award, a $25 million global open call that will provide flexible, multiyear gifts of $1 million to youth-led organizations advancing climate solutions across the globe.Today’s young people will bear the burden of the adverse impacts of climate change, yet little funding goes to youth-led solutions. Global annual funding for climate change work represents less than 2% of total philanthropic giving, or about $16 billion. Support for youth-led climate initiatives is even more limited, with just $14.2 million in annual grants. Informed by feedback from young climate leaders around the world, the Emerging Climate Champions Award directly takes into account youth perspectives, as well as cultural and localized contexts for climate work.This open call seeks to shine a spotlight on climate organizations with youth leadership (ages 15-35). The Award invites applications from organizations with at least two years of operation that are community-led, and that have demonstrated experience, strong potential, and measurable results in advancing durable climate solutions in the communities they serve. Organizations from all around the world are encouraged to apply, including those from historically under-resourced and/or under-represented communities, such as Indigenous-led organizations, women-led organizations, grassroots organizations, and others. The Award encourages more of us to rethink the role of young people in addressing the various climate challenges faced by communities around the world.​​​“We believe young people hold the brightest and boldest solutions to climate change and deserve the opportunity to bring those ideas to life,” said Xin Liu, Founder and President of Enlight Foundation. “Young people face the most significant risks amidst the escalating threats of climate change, yet they are often underfunded and lack support. Our aim with this open call is to invite young leaders from all around the world to share their lived experiences and put their innovative ideas into action.”The Award welcomes organizations working across a full spectrum of climate issues and solutions, including but not limited to areas such as education, movement building, climate justice, science/technology, economic opportunity, community resilience, conservation, advocacy, sustainable agriculture, disaster preparedness, and others.​​​“Climate change is not just an environmental issue; it is a dangerous threat that affects every aspect of our lives—our health, economies, and future,” said Cedric Dageville, Principal at The Patchwork Collective. “Through this partnership and global open call, we are eager to learn more from inspiring youth-led organizations and help drive effective solutions to combat the climate crisis.”The Emerging Climate Champions Award is managed by Lever for Change, a nonprofit affiliate of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation that leverages its networks to help donors find and fund bold solutions to the world’s biggest problems.“It is often those who are most impacted by an issue who lead with urgency, creativity, and courage,” said Kristen J. Molyneaux, President of Lever for Change. “At Lever for Change, we believe that transformative solutions come from bold, passionate problem solvers. Young leaders are not only envisioning a more sustainable and equitable future—they are building it.”Interested applicants are invited to visit climate.leverforchange.org for more information and to take the Organization Readiness Tool assessment to determine their eligibility. Applicants must register to apply by August 15 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. Once registered, applicants must submit an online application by September 22 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.###Contact:Angie Ngo, Lever for Change, media@leverforchange.orgEnlight Foundation ​​Enlight Foundation focuses on education equality and youth empowerment. For this decade, the foundation is focused on three primary pillars: Youth mental wellbeing, youth-driven climate change solutions, and next-generation social change makers. To create systems change, the foundation invests in young people, elevates youth voices, and works collaboratively with other foundations, researchers, and nonprofits. By identifying and investing in ambitious social entrepreneurs and bold ideas, providing flexible and multi-year grants as catalytic capital to support pilots, research, and scale proven solutions, we collaborate with like-minded funders whenever possible for bigger collective impact.The Patchwork Collective ​​The Patchwork Collective is a family philanthropic effort supporting locally-led solutions to global challenges. We fund diverse, bold, community-driven organizations and leaders across climate justice, social equity, and global health. Our mission is to empower the most vulnerable and marginalized communities, wherever they may be. By placing local leaders and communities at the center of our work, we preserve community agency, address inequity.Lever for ChangeLever for Change is a nonprofit affiliate of the MacArthur Foundation that creates equitable access in the world of philanthropy, enabling donors to discover and invest in organizations with transformative potential. Through an inclusive open call approach, the team invites organizations of all sizes from around the world to showcase their big ideas and receive donor funding and resources to make them happen. To date, Lever for Change has influenced over $2.5 billion in grants and worked with more than 500 organizations worldwide. Discover new potential at leverforchange.org.

Announcing the Emerging Climate Champions Award

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.