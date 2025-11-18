MacArthur Foundation’s 100&Change Awards $100 Million to Sentinel to Prevent Pandemics

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation has awarded $100 million to the Broad Institute for the Sentinel project, a joint effort co-led by Pardis Sabeti of the Broad Institute and Christian Happi of the Institute of Genomics and Global Health, Redeemer’s University, Nigeria. Sentinel is an outbreak surveillance framework that prevents pandemics through local empowerment of communities.MacArthur’s Board selected Sentinel from five Finalists in its third round of 100&Change , a global competition to fund a single proposal that promises real and measurable progress in solving a critical problem of our time.“In a moment where investments in global public health are at risk, the Sentinel project will transform infectious disease surveillance and response through cutting-edge technology, global collaboration, and local empowerment,” said MacArthur Foundation President John Palfrey. “Infectious diseases kill millions of people every year, disrupt regional security and economic stability, and can escalate into global crises. Sentinel detects, prevents, and preempts outbreaks to save lives and strengthen global health security.”This large-scale award provides Sentinel with multi-year funding designed to fuel systemic change. By investing at a level far above what is typical in philanthropy, 100&Change seeks to address problems and support solutions that are radically different in scale, scope, and complexity.100&Change will empower Sentinel to change how communities approach early detection and containment of infectious disease outbreaks globally. More than 3,000 public health workers from 53 of 54 countries in Africa have already been trained through Sentinel’s approach, and it aims to strengthen its existing framework in Nigeria and Sierra Leone, while also extending its geographic reach across three other African countries over the next five years.“We are deeply grateful to the MacArthur Foundation for this transformative investment,” said Pardis Sabeti, co-director of Sentinel and Institute Member at the Broad Institute. “With this support, we can build a future where every community has the tools, knowledge, and power to detect and stop outbreaks before they spread. It’s an opportunity to show what’s possible when science, innovation, and a sense of solidarity come together to protect humanity.”“This investment affirms that solutions to global health challenges can be led from Africa,” said Christian Happi, co-director of Sentinel and Director of the Institute of Genomics and Global Health at Redeemer’s University, Nigeria. “Sentinel is about trust, collaboration, and building the systems that allow every country to respond swiftly and confidently to disease threats. With the MacArthur Foundation's support, we can create lasting resilience together.”The 100&Change competition invites problem solvers around the world to put forward their most ambitious ideas. In addition to Sentinel, the competition’s other Finalists were: Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), Pratham USA, Texas Children’s Hospital, and The Wikimedia Foundation. All five Finalists, alongside 48 other top-ranking organizations from this round of the competition, have joined Lever for Change ’s Bold Solutions Network, a curated network of vetted organizations, that have the potential to secure additional funding and expand their impact.“The ideas surfaced from the 100&Change Finalists and through this process show what’s possible when we dare to think big,” said Cecilia Conrad, CEO of Lever for Change. “We remain committed to helping them unlock the resources needed to drive lasting impact and invite other funders to join us.”To learn more about 100&Change and explore transformative ideas, visit www.100andchange.org More About 100&Change100&Change is a distinctive competition that is open to organizations and collaborations working in any field, anywhere in the world. Proposals must identify a problem and offer a solution that promises significant and durable change.This third round of the competition received 869 valid applications from organizations and collaborations worldwide. 100&Change was designed to be fair, open, and transparent. The identity of the judges and the methodology used to assess initial proposals are public. Applicants received comments and feedback from their peers, judges, and technical reviewers. The five Finalists worked with expert teams to strengthen their proposals, plan for evaluation and learning, and authentically engage with communities of interest.In the inaugural round of 100&Change, in 2017, Sesame Workshop and International Rescue Committee were awarded $100 million to educate young children displaced by conflict and persecution in the Syrian response region and to challenge the global system of humanitarian aid to focus more on building a foundation for future success for millions of young children.In 2021, in the second round of 100&Change, the MacArthur Foundation awarded $100 million to Community Solutions to accelerate an end to homelessness in 75 U.S. communities in five years through “Built for Zero.”###CONTACT:MacArthur Foundation, amentor@macfound.org; Lever for Change, media@leverforchange.orgMacArthur FoundationThe John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation supports creative people, effective institutions, and influential networks building a more just, verdant, and peaceful world. MacArthur invests in solving some of the world’s most pressing social challenges, including advancing global climate solutions, promoting local justice reform in the U.S., revitalizing local news, expanding who creates, uses, and benefits from artificial intelligence, and strengthening the well-being of Native communities. In addition to the MacArthur Fellows Program and the global 100&Change competition, the Foundation continues its historic commitments to the role of journalism in a responsive democracy as well as the vitality of our headquarters city, Chicago.Lever for ChangeLever for Change is a nonpartisan nonprofit that creates equitable access in the world of philanthropy, enabling donors to discover and invest in organizations with transformative potential. Through an inclusive open call approach, the team invites organizations of all sizes from around the world to showcase their big ideas and receive donor funding and resources to make them happen. To date, Lever for Change has influenced over $2.5 billion in grants and worked with more than 500 organizations worldwide. Discover new potential at leverforchange.org.

