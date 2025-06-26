Retirement Author Launches Creative Online Guide to Engage Pre-Retirees and Retirees with Critical Retirement Decisions

Retirement Illustrated shows—literally—how to plan for a healthy, financially secure long life

OXNARD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nationally-renowned retirement author and researcher Steve Vernon announced today the launch of Retirement Illustrated, a new, creative guide to help people understand, remember, and act on the most important retirement decisions. Retirement Illustrated was created by Vernon and is considered to be the first graphically illustrated, retirement guide of its kind.Retirement Illustrated addresses significant retirement planning challengesRetirement Illustrated is an online series of brief, illustrated chapters that tell the stories of several pre-retirees and retirees as they navigate the critical retirement decisions they face. The visual stories introduce probing questions about retirement that will help readers more easily understand key retirement issues.Retirement Illustrated is a practical application of the research that Vernon conducted on retirement strategies and decision-making at the Stanford Center on Longevity over the past decade. This guide reveals how people are rewarded when they spend time investigating the most important decisions they face regarding their financial security and enjoyment of life. It also addresses the emotions that are often overlooked but can profoundly influence retirement decisions. Additionally, the guide models helpful behaviors, including discussing important issues with spouses, relatives, and friends, and learning from each other.Retirement Illustrated reaches a broader audience than usual retirement planning materials“I designed Retirement Illustrated to reach a broader audience that doesn’t necessarily read, remember, or act on text-heavy content,” commented Vernon. “By reviewing a short series of illustrations in each chapter, readers will quickly and easily understand the main ideas and strategies. This ease of learning can help inspire them to spend more time reading the details included in the conventional text at the end of each illustrated chapter.”Retirement Illustrated can be effectively used in many ways“Too often, pre-retirees and retirees believe retirement planning only involves investing, causing them to overlook decisions that will have the greatest impact on their financial security and enjoyment of life. Retirement Illustrated focuses just on the most important decisions they’ll need to make and keeps the process simple,” said Vernon.Retirement Illustrated will help both consumers and financial institutions improve outcomes for older Americans who are transitioning into retirement. It’s available for licensing or syndication to help institutions and retirement plan sponsors inform, guide, and motivate pre-retirees and retirees to address the critical decisions they face. It could also be used as a platform for a retirement planning tutorial or webinar series.To learn more about Retirement Illustrated and see sample chapters, visit retirementillustrated.com.About the AuthorSteve Vernon, FSA, provides trusted and unbiased guidance on the most challenging financial, health, and lifestyle decisions for retirement. As president of Rest-of-Life Communications, he conducts retirement planning workshops and financial education campaigns. He has published a DVD and six books on retirement planning, most recently Don’t Go Broke in Retirement.For nine years, Vernon was a consulting research scholar at the Stanford Center on Longevity, where he conducted research on retirement income strategies and decision-making. He also writes a regular online column for Forbes.com on key retirement issues.Vernon served as a consulting actuary for 30+ years, retiring as a vice president from Watson Wyatt Worldwide. For more details on his experience, books, and services, visit www.restoflife.com . Steve Vernon can be reached directly at steve.vernon@restoflife.com.

