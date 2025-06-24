DEMENTED MEDIA UNLEASHES A FETISH OF FLESH ON INDIEGOGO
Back the New Era of Practical Horror – Where the Golden Age Gets Its RevengeNEWARK, OH, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demented Media, a fearless independent film company based in the heart of Ohio, has officially announced the launch of its IndieGoGo campaign for A Fetish of Flesh, a practical-effects-driven horror film set to redefine what it means to be truly disturbed. Fans of visceral, story-driven horror are invited to join the bloodbath early by supporting the campaign at:
👉 https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/a-fetish-of-flesh-back-the-new-era-of-horror/coming_soon/
This is not your average slasher.
A Fetish of Flesh is a slow-burning descent into madness, obsession, and generational depravity. Think Texas Chainsaw Massacre meets The Poughkeepsie Tapes, dipped in the decay of Midwestern backwoods and filmed with the gritty honesty of indie cinema.
“We’re building nightmares from the ground up—no CGI shortcuts,” says Freddie Meade, the film’s writer-director and co-founder of Demented Media. “A Fetish of Flesh is about psychological horror, ritualistic obsession, and the kind of violence that sticks with you. It’s intimate. It’s messy. It’s real.”
FILM SYNOPSIS
Deep in rural Ohio, a reclusive family clings to their ancestral traditions—traditions soaked in secrecy, blood, and flesh. When a small film crew from a college investigates an old farmhouse one of them inherits as a potential location for their thesis project, they uncover far more than they bargained for. What begins as a creative deep dive spirals into a brutal, hypnotic descent into the grotesque world of the Blackwood family—a clan that doesn’t just kill… they consume.
🎥 CAST & CREW – A Fetish of Flesh
Freddie Meade – Writer / Director
Born in Newark, OH, Freddie is co-founder of Demented Media. A lifelong horror enthusiast and practical FX advocate, this marks his first feature project based on his script—A Fetish of Flesh is his genre-defining debut.
TJ MacDonald – Audio Supervisor
Co-founder of Demented Media and founder of Mad Dog Media Group. A Boston native and two‑time cancer survivor, TJ mixes sound design with production leadership.
Gabrielle Snider – Location / Set Photographer
A photographer and Pagan, Gabrielle captures all the visual chaos of the shoot and is in a relationship with Freddie Meade.
Drea Nicole – Special Effects Makeup Artist
Hailing from Newark, OH (real name Andrea Crisp), Drea designs the film’s visceral gore while also performing in it, drawing praise for her “decayed grandeur” aesthetics.
Ian Arnold – Cinematographer
Returns to the project after previous roles; his low-light, atmospheric style sculpts the film’s oppressive visual tone.
Laura Kessler – Wardrobe
Shaping character visuals through clothing and texture, Laura’s contributions enrich the film’s unsettling world .
Primary Cast
Naten Davis – Kameron Blake
A rising star in indie horror, playing a key role in the film.
Ali Moss – Lindsay Roberts
A dancer-turned-actress whose physicality adds depth to her performance .
Eli Payne – Eric Dunlap
Known for previous roles in indie projects, brings gravitas to the ensemble.
Sarah Montemayor – Hayden Decker
Multi-hyphenate actor/producer; her intensity adds emotional weight.
Jessica Correll – Serenity
A young actress and basketball athlete, bringing quiet power to her character.
Crow Werner – Hatchet
A pivotal character whose presence amplifies the film’s brutal aesthetic.
Angela Vaughn – Persephone
Photographer-turned-actress; her grounded performance and maternal presence resonate on screen.
David J. Paul – Briar
A multifaceted talent—actor, writer, producer—bringing seasoned performance to the role.
Michael Haase – Sheriff Charles Ingram
Actor, stunt performer, and set medic; he brings both physicality and authenticity to law enforcement.
Edward Haynes Jr. – Deputy Aaron Billingsly
Horror veteran known for intense roles; adds experience and tension in uniform.
Venus Rose – Stacy
A Wiccan actress whose earthy presence and authentic identity enrich the casting.
WHY INDIEGOGO?
Demented Media is calling upon the horror community to help resurrect true indie horror. Every dollar goes directly to production and is a middle finger to the sanitized, CGI-drenched horror dominating streaming platforms.
Crowdfunding will fund:
Practical effects and FX makeup
Crew wages and cast travel
Set construction, gear, and lighting
Post-production editing and scoring
Indie distribution and festival submissions
BACKER PERKS – CHOOSE YOUR FATE
Supporters can select from a gruesome menu of tiered rewards, including:
🎬 Exclusive digital content and behind-the-scenes access
🎥 Your name in the credits or as an executive producer
🩸 Custom merch, signed props, and screen-used gore
🧟 “Become a Victim” – Appear in the film as a kill scene extra
🎞️ Attend the premiere or secure a private screener copy
ABOUT DEMENTED MEDIA
Founded in 2017, Demented Media is a horror-focused independent production company based in Ohio. With deep roots in practical FX, DIY storytelling, and raw, character-driven horror, the studio is on a mission to restore horror to its bloody, chaotic glory. Influenced by films like Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer, Martyrs, and The Devil’s Rejects, Demented Media is unapologetic about pushing boundaries—and invites you to join the carnage.
JOIN THE CULT. BACK THE FLESH.
This is more than a movie. It’s a movement back to blood, bone, and brutality.
👉 PRE-LAUNCH CAMPAIGN LINK
For interviews, press kits, or to schedule an appearance from the filmmakers, email team@demented-media.com.
