DEMENTED MEDIA UNLEASHES A FETISH OF FLESH ON INDIEGOGO

NEWARK, OH, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Demented Media , a fearless independent film company based in the heart of Ohio, has officially announced the launch of its IndieGoGo campaign for A Fetish of Flesh , a practical-effects-driven horror film set to redefine what it means to be truly disturbed. Fans of visceral, story-driven horror are invited to join the bloodbath early by supporting the campaign at:This is not your average slasher.A Fetish of Flesh is a slow-burning descent into madness, obsession, and generational depravity. Think Texas Chainsaw Massacre meets The Poughkeepsie Tapes, dipped in the decay of Midwestern backwoods and filmed with the gritty honesty of indie cinema.“We’re building nightmares from the ground up—no CGI shortcuts,” says Freddie Meade, the film’s writer-director and co-founder of Demented Media. “A Fetish of Flesh is about psychological horror, ritualistic obsession, and the kind of violence that sticks with you. It’s intimate. It’s messy. It’s real.”FILM SYNOPSISDeep in rural Ohio, a reclusive family clings to their ancestral traditions—traditions soaked in secrecy, blood, and flesh. When a small film crew from a college investigates an old farmhouse one of them inherits as a potential location for their thesis project, they uncover far more than they bargained for. What begins as a creative deep dive spirals into a brutal, hypnotic descent into the grotesque world of the Blackwood family—a clan that doesn’t just kill… they consume.🎥 CAST & CREW – A Fetish of FleshFreddie Meade – Writer / DirectorBorn in Newark, OH, Freddie is co-founder of Demented Media. A lifelong horror enthusiast and practical FX advocate, this marks his first feature project based on his script—A Fetish of Flesh is his genre-defining debut.TJ MacDonald – Audio SupervisorCo-founder of Demented Media and founder of Mad Dog Media Group. A Boston native and two‑time cancer survivor, TJ mixes sound design with production leadership.Gabrielle Snider – Location / Set PhotographerA photographer and Pagan, Gabrielle captures all the visual chaos of the shoot and is in a relationship with Freddie Meade.Drea Nicole – Special Effects Makeup ArtistHailing from Newark, OH (real name Andrea Crisp), Drea designs the film’s visceral gore while also performing in it, drawing praise for her “decayed grandeur” aesthetics.Ian Arnold – CinematographerReturns to the project after previous roles; his low-light, atmospheric style sculpts the film’s oppressive visual tone.Laura Kessler – WardrobeShaping character visuals through clothing and texture, Laura’s contributions enrich the film’s unsettling world .Primary CastNaten Davis – Kameron BlakeA rising star in indie horror, playing a key role in the film.Ali Moss – Lindsay RobertsA dancer-turned-actress whose physicality adds depth to her performance .Eli Payne – Eric DunlapKnown for previous roles in indie projects, brings gravitas to the ensemble.Sarah Montemayor – Hayden DeckerMulti-hyphenate actor/producer; her intensity adds emotional weight.Jessica Correll – SerenityA young actress and basketball athlete, bringing quiet power to her character.Crow Werner – HatchetA pivotal character whose presence amplifies the film’s brutal aesthetic.Angela Vaughn – PersephonePhotographer-turned-actress; her grounded performance and maternal presence resonate on screen.David J. Paul – BriarA multifaceted talent—actor, writer, producer—bringing seasoned performance to the role.Michael Haase – Sheriff Charles IngramActor, stunt performer, and set medic; he brings both physicality and authenticity to law enforcement.Edward Haynes Jr. – Deputy Aaron BillingslyHorror veteran known for intense roles; adds experience and tension in uniform.Venus Rose – StacyA Wiccan actress whose earthy presence and authentic identity enrich the casting.WHY INDIEGOGO?Demented Media is calling upon the horror community to help resurrect true indie horror. Every dollar goes directly to production and is a middle finger to the sanitized, CGI-drenched horror dominating streaming platforms.Crowdfunding will fund:Practical effects and FX makeupCrew wages and cast travelSet construction, gear, and lightingPost-production editing and scoringIndie distribution and festival submissionsBACKER PERKS – CHOOSE YOUR FATESupporters can select from a gruesome menu of tiered rewards, including:🎬 Exclusive digital content and behind-the-scenes access🎥 Your name in the credits or as an executive producer🩸 Custom merch, signed props, and screen-used gore🧟 “Become a Victim” – Appear in the film as a kill scene extra🎞️ Attend the premiere or secure a private screener copyABOUT DEMENTED MEDIAFounded in 2017, Demented Media is a horror-focused independent production company based in Ohio. With deep roots in practical FX, DIY storytelling, and raw, character-driven horror, the studio is on a mission to restore horror to its bloody, chaotic glory. Influenced by films like Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer, Martyrs, and The Devil’s Rejects, Demented Media is unapologetic about pushing boundaries—and invites you to join the carnage.JOIN THE CULT. BACK THE FLESH.This is more than a movie. It’s a movement back to blood, bone, and brutality.👉 PRE-LAUNCH CAMPAIGN LINKFor interviews, press kits, or to schedule an appearance from the filmmakers, email team@demented-media.com.

