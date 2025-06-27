Obsidian Thorne Launches New 5 Pillars Diagnostic Review to Help Founders Break Through Growth Barriers

You launched your business with vision and passion, but now, many founders find themselves buried in administration, pulled away from the very work that energized them in the first place.” — Apple Levy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Obsidian Thorne, a premier business consulting firm focused on empowering founders and scaling high-potential companies, is proud to announce the launch of its newest service- The 5 Pillars Diagnostic Review.All great companies regardless of industry, stand on the same foundation: People, Processes, Finance, Technology, and Market Placement. Obsidian Thorne’s new diagnostic offering is designed to review how effectively a company is operating across each of these critical pillars.“You launched your business with vision and passion,” said Apple Levy, Partner at Obsidian Thorne. “But now, many founders find themselves buried in administration, pulled away from the very work that energized them in the first place. This review is designed to identify exactly what’s holding you back and show you how to reclaim your momentum.”The 5 Pillars Diagnostic Review is a comprehensive operational health check, offering business leaders clear, actionable insights into the structural strengths and weaknesses of their organization. Whether it’s uncovering gaps in team alignment, inefficiencies in workflow, outdated systems, or misaligned market strategy, the review serves as a strategic reset for companies looking to scale, restructure, or simply regain control.Key Benefits:Unbiased review of internal operationsA holistic report card across all five business pillarsStrategic recommendations tailored to company goalsA starting point for sustainable growth or transformationThis service is now available to companies at all stages of growth, especially those who are feeling stuck, stretched thin, or uncertain about what’s next.About Obsidian ThorneObsidian Thorne is a strategic consulting firm built for founders, by founders. With decades of combined experience in scaling companies, navigating transitions, and creating lasting operational frameworks, Obsidian Thorne provides the tools and perspective business leaders need to grow with clarity and confidence.To learn more or schedule a 5 Pillars Diagnostic Review, visit: www.obsidianthorne.com

