Governor Katie Hobbs' Statement on the Third Anniversary of the Supreme Court Overturning Roe v. Wade

Today, Governor Katie Hobbs released the following statement on the third anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization to overturn Roe v. Wade:

“The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade had significant consequences for Arizona. Following the Dobbs decision, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled that an archaic 1864 near-total abortion ban would again govern in Arizona, possibly leading to the jailing of doctors and stripping millions of Arizonans of their bodily autonomy. I’m proud to have worked across the aisle to repeal that draconian abortion ban and restore reproductive freedom in our state.

”Arizonans have made clear that they want to protect abortion rights, which is why last year they overwhelmingly passed Prop 139 to enshrine the right to choose in Arizona’s constitution. But that hasn’t stopped extremists in our state from trying to restrict women’s healthcare, including attacks on contraception and IVF. That’s why I’ve worked to introduce legislation to safeguard every Arizonan’s right to start and grow their family, and I continue to call on the Legislature to work across the aisle, as we did before, to once again protect this fundamental right.”

“As Washington politicians search for new ways to roll back our rights, Arizonans should know that I will do everything in my power to protect reproductive freedom because I trust women to make the decisions that are best for them and their families.”