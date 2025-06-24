CA Judges Association launches video series answering questions about Judicial branch

In a new video series on YouTube, sitting and retired judges from across California answer questions from the public about the judicial branch’s relationship with the executive branch, the ability for judges to enforce their orders, and public recourse if they believe a judge is exhibiting bias.

