New Report Calls for Urgent Partnership: Cuts to Public Health Strain Health Care System, Drive Up Costs for Patients

Common Health Coalition logo Common Health Coalition special report graphic

A special report from the nonpartisan not-for-profit Common Health Coalition offers insights on the health care impacts of public health disinvestment

This special report from the Common Health Coalition puts into words what so many clinicians on the frontlines already feel. When public health weakens, patients suffer.” — Dave A. Chokshi, MD, MSc

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Common Health Coalition has released a special report examining the consequences of weakened cuts to public health infrastructure and their ripple effects for health care delivery. The Coalition is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit of more than 250 organizations dedicated to improving the health system through strengthened cross-sector partnerships between health care and public health. To download the full report and the executive summary, visit https://commonhealthcoalition.org/specialreport The special report "More Illness, Greater Cost: The Consequences of Public Health Cuts for the Health Care System" focuses on three key areas of impact of public health cuts for health care:- Diminished services for patients and clinicians as public health infrastructure shrinks- Worsening patient outcomes and increased strain on clinical settings and payment for care- Difficult decisions for health care organizations–whether to find replacements for public health functions or contend with widening service gaps and rising costs“This report puts into words what so many clinicians on the frontlines already feel,” said Dave A. Chokshi, MD, MSc ., chair of the Common Health Coalition. “When public health weakens, patients suffer. A cancer diagnosis caught too late. Infections that could have been prevented. The doctor left at an impasse, with fewer options for a patient facing a mental health crisis. These aren’t abstractions – the consequences are measured in our patients’ health, as well as rising costs.”Developed with input from leading experts in health care, public health, and forecasting, the report offers early data-informed insights into how health care can expect to feel impacts and calls for practical solutions for navigating a shifting funding landscape."Some of the consequences of these public health cuts, including services like newborn screening follow-up, child lead poisoning programs, and smoking cessation quitlines, can be averted through renewed partnership and joint investment between public health and health care," said special report co-author Charlene Wong, MD, MSHP, health policy leader and former senior advisor for health strategy at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).###About the Common Health Coalition (CHC):Founded in 2023, the Common Health Coalition: Together for Public Health brings together leading health organizations in pursuit of a reimagined health system, one in which the nation’s healthcare and public health systems no longer work in parallel, but hand in hand, with better health for all as the common goal. The Coalition’s founding members are the Alliance of Community Health Plans, AHIP, American Hospital Association, American Medical Association, and Kaiser Permanente. It has grown to 250+ members. The Coalition is informed by an advisory council of public health leaders chaired by Georges C. Benjamin, MD, Executive Director of the American Public Health Association, and J. Nadine Gracia, MD, MSCE, President and CEO of Trust for America’s Health. The Common Health Coalition is hosted by the Institute for Public Health Innovation, a non-profit that builds cross-sector partnerships, promotes health equity, and works to create effective public health systems and policies that foster healthy communities. To sign up for CHC newsletters or learn more, visit commonhealthcoalition.org and follow on LinkedIn.MEDIA CONTACTS:Jennifer A. Maguire, jen@maguirepr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.