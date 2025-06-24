'DARREN & JOSH MAKE A MOVIE' LAUNCHES - PULLING BACK THE CURTAIN ON HOLLYWOOD’S MESSIEST, BLOODIEST FILMMAKING PROCESS

Darren & Josh Make a Movie Thumbnail for podcast

Saw veterans Darren Bousman and Josh Stolberg bring fans behind the scenes for a raw, no-holds-barred look at making a horror movie from concept to completion.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready for the most brutally honest take on filmmaking yet. Acclaimed director Darren Lynn Bousman (Saw II-IV, Spiral) and celebrated screenwriter Josh Stolberg (Saw X, Piranha 3D, Sorority Row) have teamed up for "Darren & Josh Make a Movie", a new weekly podcast that documents every gory detail of developing, producing, and releasing a brand-new horror feature film.Unlike many industry podcasts, "Darren & Josh Make a Movie" doesn’t hold back. Listeners will gain an unfiltered, behind-the-scenes look at what it truly takes to make a film, complete with frustrations, failures, conflicts, and triumphs. From the very first brainstorming session to the red carpet premiere, Darren and Josh invite audiences into every stage of the process.Structured across four seasons—Development, Pre-Production, Production, and Post-Production—the podcast is designed as an entertaining masterclass in modern filmmaking, featuring appearances from some of the biggest names in horror and Hollywood. Each 60-minute episode blends intimate discussions, candid interviews, and chaotic on-set moments, all captured in immersive audio and cinematic video, and will be available on YouTube and everywhere listeners already get their podcasts.“We’ve both had hits, misses, and everything in between,” says Bousman. “This is the show we wish had existed when we started. No PR fluff, no spin, just the real shit.”Highlights of the show include guest appearances by Hollywood heavyweights, behind-the-scenes access to studio pitches, exclusive script reveals, and episodes recorded at iconic horror locations, such as The Mystic Museum and the Cecil Hotel.“We’re not just talking about making a movie - we’re actually doing it, and bringing listeners along every step of the way,” says Stolberg. "But more than that, we're hoping to actively involve listeners in the journey... from voting ideas up or down... to participating in the casting process... all the way to being our very first test screening audience."The show is produced by Addison Marshall. The teaser for Darren & Josh Make a Movie arrived on June 10th, with new episodes already dropping weekly on YouTube and social media. The first video episode (available exclusively on YouTube) dropped on June 24th, where Darren & Josh discuss horror subgenres with James A. Janisse (Dead Meat James of Kill Count fame), horror influencer Chelsea Rebecca and actress Hana Mae Lee (Pitch Perfect, The Babysitter).Whether you’re an aspiring filmmaker, a horror aficionado, or just curious about how the sausage gets made (hint: with blood), this is the podcast for you! You can find the show's website at DJMakeAMovie.com To follow along with the journey, follow DJMakeAMovie on YouTube, Instagram, X, Facebook, Threads, Bluesky and TikTok. For interviews or sponsorship opportunities: Email: DJMakeAMovie@gmail.com.

Episode 2 of Darren & Josh Make a Movie with James A. Janisse (Dead Meat James of Kill Count fame), Chelsea Rebecca and actress Hana Mae Lee (Pitch Perfect).

