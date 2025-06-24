Families in Princeton will benefit from more child care spaces

CANADA, June 24 - Families in Princeton will now have access to 80 new child care spaces at the Riverside Learning Centre.

“Access to more high-quality, affordable child care spaces will make a real difference for the women, and working and single parents in the Princeton community,” said Rohini Arora, parliamentary secretary for child care. “We know that having access to high-quality, affordable child care allows parents, especially women, to stay in the workforce or return to school, directly helping families and the local economy thrive, while their children are growing and learning.”

The Province partnered with School District 58 (Nicola-Similkameen) on this project, which was supported by more than $10.2 million from the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund. This fund is jointly supported by provincial investments and federal funding under the 2021-22 to 2030-31 Canada-British Columbia Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement. British Columbia and the federal government signed an extension to the agreement for 2026-27 to 2030-31.

This child care centre will provide a total of 122 child care spaces, including 42 existing spaces and 80 new spaces. This includes 24 spaces for infant-toddlers, 50 spaces for children 2.5 years old to kindergarten, and 48 spaces for school-age care. These new child care spaces bring the total number of child care spaces funded through the ChildCareBC space-creation programs in Princeton and surrounding areas to 206.

“As a district, we are exceptionally grateful the ministry has invested in rural British Columbia to provide a state-of-the-art child care centre in Princeton,” said Courtney Lawrance, superintendent of schools, SD58 (Nicola-Similkameen). “Children truly are our future and a solid foundation of early learning supports the long-term vitality of the community. We dreamed big with the vision for the project and with this opening, our dream has come true.”

Since 2018, ChildCareBC’s space-creation programs have helped fund more than 40,900 new licensed child care spaces in B.C. and 24,900 of those are now open. Expanding access to affordable, high-quality child care spaces is part of the Province’s ChildCareBC plan.

