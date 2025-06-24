New ferry terminal in Victoria’s inner harbour begins major construction this summer

CANADA, June 24 - Construction will begin this summer for the new ferry terminal in downtown Victoria, following the awarding of a design-build contract to Pomerleau Inc.

Early work will begin by the end of June with major construction of the new landmark terminal to begin later in the summer. Once complete, the new terminal will provide a more comfortable and seamless experience for those travelling to and from downtown Victoria by ferry.

“The new Belleville terminal will provide a smoother and more secure travel experience for tourists coming to Victoria and the south Island, supporting local jobs, businesses and our region’s economy,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Transportation and Transit. “A modern ferry terminal has been a goal of the community and all levels of government for over two decades. This major milestone brings us another step closer to offering improved ferry services and more convenient travel for decades to come.”

Construction of the new facility will involve demolishing existing Clipper terminal infrastructure and building a new pre-clearance terminal building with modern border-security standards. It also includes replacing aging wharf facilities and building a new commercial goods processing facility.

“As an international gateway for goods, services and tourism, enhancing safety, security and trade between Vancouver Island and Washington state is integral to Canada’s economy,” said Will Greaves, MP for Victoria. “Our government looks forward to the construction of the pre-clearance terminal and commercial goods processing facility, which will strengthen our commitment to a sustainable economy and support local tourism in Greater Victoria.”

The new pre-clearance terminal will comply with the Canada-U.S. Land, Rail, Marine and Air Transport Preclearance Agreement, and will make travel faster and easier by allowing passengers to complete the customs and immigration process in Victoria prior to disembarking in the U.S.

Through competitive request-for-qualifications and request-for-proposal processes, Pomerleau Inc. was awarded a $304-million design-build contract. The overall project cost has increased from the $331 million budget that was approved in 2024, due to complex geotechnical and seismic conditions, site constraints and significant soil contamination that will require extensive remediation. Other factors include inflation and safeguarding against economic uncertainty related to tariffs on steel and other products. The federal government has confirmed it will increase its contribution to more than $45 million for the project. The new cost of the project is $416 million.

The Belleville Terminal Redevelopment Project is taking place within the territories of the lək̓wəŋən (Lekwungen) people, represented by the Esquimalt Nation and Songhees Nation. The project team is working collaboratively and respectfully with both Nations.

The project is expected to be completed in 2028.

Quotes:

Marianne Alto, mayor of Victoria –

"I’m excited we are embarking on the next phase of the Belleville Terminal Redevelopment Project. This bold step forward underscores Victoria’s shared commitment to developing innovative and sustainable infrastructure and lays the foundation for improved travel for residents and visitors for years to come.”

Bruce Williams, CEO, Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce –

“The chamber has been an outspoken proponent for modernizing Belleville terminal for decades, and we’re happy to see the project meet new milestones along its way to completion. With so much uncertainty affecting the economy, we support this project as an important investment in the future of Greater Victoria and as a confirmation of the value the Clipper and Coho bring to our region.”

Paul Nursey, CEO, Destination Greater Victoria –

“With 30 years of dedicated advocacy for Belleville terminal’s redevelopment, our organization, as the region’s tourism board, values the steady progress being made. We recognize the importance of this project and are encouraged by the federal government’s increased investment. Clear dates and timelines remain a priority for our members, and we look forward to the significant benefits this project will bring to Greater Victoria’s visitor economy once complete.”

Quick Facts:

Phase 1 of the Belleville Terminal Redevelopment Project is complete.

Key upgrades completed during Phase 1 include: the expansion and reconfiguration of the Steamship wharf; renovations and an expansion to the Steamship building; and, enhancements to the Black Ball building and property to ensure Clipper, Black Ball Ferry Line, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Canada Border Services Agency can continue operating during Phase 2 construction.

These improvements were designed to ensure uninterrupted ferry service between Vancouver Island and Washington state during the next stage of construction.

Learn More:

Visit the Belleville project website for the latest updates: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/bellevilleterminal