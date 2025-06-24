Off-Road Vehicle Trail Fund supports projects throughout B.C.

CANADA, June 24 - Off-road vehicle enthusiasts can soon enjoy improved trails and recreation infrastructure in several communities throughout B.C.

This year, $400,000 from the Province’s Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) Trail Fund will support 20 regional projects, such as building new trails, maintaining existing trails, or promoting safe and responsible use among riders.

“Outdoor recreation connects people to nature,” said Tamara Davidson, Minister of Environment and Parks. “It’s all about staying active, building community and respecting our natural spaces. The ORV Trail Fund helps keep our trail networks safe and provides space for people to come together to enjoy the outdoors.”

The projects are mainly led by volunteer groups and organizations that contribute thousands of hours to maintain and improve trails throughout the province. One of those groups is the Blue Mountain Motorcycle Club (BMMC), which received nearly $25,000 from the ORV Trail Fund to improve two key trails – Canterbury and the Pit – within the Blue Mountain riding area in Maple Ridge.

Established in the late 1980s, the historic trails serve as connectors through mature forest and rugged terrain, offering riders unique features, such as technical rock slabs. The project ensures the two trails meet modern sustainability standards, while preserving their historic and recreational values for riders.

“ORV Trail funding provides BMMC the opportunity to supplement our ongoing volunteer trail-maintenance projects with specific focus on erosion control, drainage, water crossings and trail tread hardening,” said Ryan Thom, president, BMMC. “Prioritizing these key practices allows BMMC to lead the charge in sustainable trail maintenance in coastal B.C., which is recognized as one of the most traditionally complex settings to build and maintain. Maintenance at Blue Mountain requires significant planning to bring our key trail improvement practices together with our team of volunteers and contractors, resulting in a long-lasting, sustainable, high-value recreation resource.”

In the Okanagan, the Kelowna Snowmobile Club received $25,000 from the ORV Trail Fund to launch a major safety and signage improvement project across the Graystokes and McCulloch trail systems. The two-phase project, which supports responsible year-round use by all outdoor recreationists, includes creating new digital maps and artwork, followed by the installation of kiosks, trail markers and hazard warnings.

“Receiving support from the ORV Trail Fund will allow us to improve trail safety, accessibility and signage across our network,” said Ashley McKillop with the Kelowna Snowmobile Club. “These upgrades will benefit both new and seasoned snowmobilers by creating a more informed and enjoyable riding experience.”

In the southeastern corner of B.C., the Kootenay Rockies ATV Club received $25,000 to support brushing and maintenance work on more than 22 kilometres of trail northeast of Cranbrook. Four key trail sections that form a scenic loop connecting the St. Mary River Valley, Angus Creek and Hell Roaring Forestry Service Road will be restored to improve access for ATV riders.

“The Kootenay Rockies ATV Club is excited to hear we will receive funding from the ORV Trail Fund to improve safety, promote responsible recreation and ensure long-term access to one of the region’s most beautiful trail networks,” said Bernie Ogonoski, chair, Kootenay Rockies ATV Trail Committee. “These trail sections connect to a larger trail network in the area, thus providing some great riding over a vast scenic area just outside of Cranbrook.”

Now in its eighth year, the ORV Trail Fund is a user-funded program administered by Recreation Sites and Trails BC in partnership with the BC Power Sports Coalition. Since its beginning in 2017, more than $2 million has supported 160 projects throughout the province, removing financial barriers for communities and volunteer groups.

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/recreation/camping-hiking/sites-trails/orv-trail-fund

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/recreation/camping-hiking/sites-trails